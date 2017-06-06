Is Apple’s HomePod the ‘One More Thing’ of WWDC 2017 You Wanted?

Apple’s annual developer conference, WWDC 2017 saw a host of new announcements from the company. From new iPad tablets to iMac Pro and even ARKit - Apple’s attempt at Augmented Reality, we discuss some of the biggest reveals from Cupertino. To talk about the keynote, games editor Rishi Alwani and editor-in-chief Kunal Dua join host Pranay Parab on this episode of Orbital.

Along with new iPads comes a revamped iOS experience. We deep dive into our first impressions of iOS 11 on iPads which bring multitasking and a file explorer to the mix. In addition to this, we talk about how the App Store’s new redesign is a step in the right direction for consumers and developers alike.

On the topic of iPads, we discuss some of the new additions to the iPad Pro 10.5-inch such as a 120Hz screen and OS-specific functionality like drag and drop. Is it a part of Apple’s renewed effort to slay its MacBook Air line of devices? Only time will tell.

Speaking of Macs, Apple also showed off new iMac models with a host of new configurations. Coupled with a spec bump on the existing MacBook Pro range, this is the first time Apple has computing hardware that can run VR. Combined with the new Metal 2 API that brings support for Steam VR, Unity, and Unreal, we speculate if the company is making its first tentative steps into computer gaming after a long absence.

But perhaps the biggest announcement was of the HomePod - Apple's maiden foray into the smart speaker arena with an offering that's powered by Siri. We talk about the hardware, which appears to be an audiophile’s delight, integration with Apple Music as well as what to expect from this entry in Apple’s ecosystem.

And finally we wrap it up by discussing our favourite announcements of WWDC 2017.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.