Will Nokia Make a Grand Comeback in India?

 
01 March 2017


The return of the Nokia brand to the smartphone world was one of the biggest announcements at MWC 2017 in Barcelona. Nokia fans Sandeep Kumar Sinha and Ketan Pratap join host Pranay Parab to talk about the latest developments in the world of smartphones.

We go on a nostalgic trip down memory lane to talk about the Nokia smartphones of old and whether HMD Global's phones will be of the same quality. We look at the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 and wonder whether they'll be able to compete in India. There's an entire section devoted to the Nokia 3310 discussion. Is this just a marketing gimmick designed to play on the nostalgia factor or can the 3310 indeed turn out to be a great feature phone even in 2017?

Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 to Launch With 'Made in India' Tag in June: Report

We also talk about the one major feature that the Nokia 3310 lacks and how much that could affect its sales in India. Ketan and Sandeep speculate about Nokia's sales strategies in India and what could help HMD Global make Nokia phones a success again. 

Nokia was not the only big news at MWC 2017, so we also talk about other major announcements - LG G6, Sony Xperia XZ Premium, and of course Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus. We talk about Lenovo's new Moto phones and whether these could make a splash in India.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via iTunes or RSS, or just hit the play button below.

Pranay Parab

The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More


 
 

