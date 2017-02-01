Why January Was an Extremely Lean Month for Xbox One

Console gamers Rishi Alwani and Gagan Gupta join host Pranay Parab to discuss whether the recent lack of new titles on Xbox One is a worrying sign or is Microsoft holding back for something big. While the PS4 got a whole bunch of games such as Yakuza 0, Tales of Berseria, Gravity Rush 2, and Kingdom Hearts 2.8, the Xbox One had a pretty lean January 2017.

We start by talking about why there's a lack of new titles on the Xbox One and what Microsoft can do to fix this. We wonder whether the company has altered its strategy to focus more on time spent playing its best games via Xbox Live rather than on new titles and the pros and cons of that strategy.

Of course there's talk about Project Scorpio, which is rumoured to be a big hardware upgrade for the Xbos One and how that impacts games released for the platform. We also discuss our experiences with new PS4 games, apart from the Nintendo Switch and upcoming Fire Emblem games.

You can subscribe to Transition via RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.