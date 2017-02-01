Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Why January Was an Extremely Lean Month for Xbox One

 
01 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Why January Was an Extremely Lean Month for Xbox One

Console gamers Rishi Alwani and Gagan Gupta join host Pranay Parab to discuss whether the recent lack of new titles on Xbox One is a worrying sign or is Microsoft holding back for something big. While the PS4 got a whole bunch of games such as Yakuza 0, Tales of Berseria, Gravity Rush 2, and Kingdom Hearts 2.8, the Xbox One had a pretty lean January 2017.

We start by talking about why there's a lack of new titles on the Xbox One and what Microsoft can do to fix this. We wonder whether the company has altered its strategy to focus more on time spent playing its best games via Xbox Live rather than on new titles and the pros and cons of that strategy.

Of course there's talk about Project Scorpio, which is rumoured to be a big hardware upgrade for the Xbos One and how that impacts games released for the platform. We also discuss our experiences with new PS4 games, apart from the Nintendo Switch and upcoming Fire Emblem games.

You can subscribe to Transition via RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.  The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

Tags: Podcast, Podcasts, Transition, Xbox One, Project Scorpio, Xbox Scorpio, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, Fire Emblem, Fire Emblem Heroes, PS4, PlayStation 4, PS4 Pro, Yakuza 0
Pranay Parab

The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More

iOS 11 Tipped to Kill Support for 32-Bit Apps
Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
Why January Was an Extremely Lean Month for Xbox One
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Everything You Need to Know about the H-1B Visas
  2. Budget 2017 Highlights: BHIM App, IRCTC Service Taxes, and More
  3. H-1B Visa Reform Bill Tabled in the US Could Double Minimum Salary
  4. iPhone Sales Lift Apple to 'The Best Quarter in the History of Humanity'
  5. iPhone Average Selling Price Rises to Record-High $695, Apple Reveals
  6. H-1B Visa Crackdown, Oppo A57 Launch, and More: Your 360 Daily
  7. Samsung Confirms February 26 Event at MWC; Galaxy Tab S3 Expected
  8. Google Employees Rally in Thousands Against Trump Immigration Ban
  9. H-1B Visa Issue May Improve With PM Modi-Trump Meeting, Says Gurnani
  10. Vivo V5 Plus Selfie-Focused Smartphone Goes on Sale in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.