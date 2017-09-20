Why Bethesda's Bringing Its A-Game to Nintendo Switch

On this week's episode of Transition, games editor Rishi Alwani and friend of the podcast Mikhail Madnani join host Pranay Parab to talk about the latest from the world of gaming. This includes some long overdue discussion of Nintendo Direct. This starts with in-depth commentary on the Nintendo Direct and just how many surprises were in store for gamers. The biggest of these was Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and the amount of detail we got to see during the stream.

Then we talk about important Nintendo Direct announcements from Bethesda. These include Skyrim and Doom on Nintendo Switch. This is where Rishi expresses his sadness and Mikhail his joy because Fallout 4 was not announced for the Nintendo Switch. We mention the differing approaches of Capcom and Bethesda to the Nintendo Switch and how that affects gamers.

Then we move on to Nintendo news, which includes the Super Mario Odyssey bundle for the Switch, Fire Emblem Warriors, and Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon getting new content. We also talk about new games for the Nintendo 3DS, which includes Minecraft and much more. This is also the part where we talk about Tokyo Games Show and compare it against the Nintendo Direct. We talk about games such as Final Fantasy IX and Monster Hunter World, which is going to be released in India release.

Then we mention the PSVR India price drop, along with cheaper games on the platform. The three people who care about this probably had tears of joy welling up during this segment. Then we mention the big news of the week, which is FIFA 18, Need for Speed Payback, Star Wars Battlefront 2, and other EA Games are not exclusive to Amazon India. We also discuss the PES 2018 India price situation in this part of the podcast.

Every week we have some game or the other giving us a chance to complain about insane game download sizes and how that is definitely bad news for India. This week that game is Forza 7. Its massive 50GB day 1 patch basically means that Turn 10 Studios will be shipping an incomplete game on disc. Even though Microsoft supports multi-disc installations, the studio opted against this and that means the game probably won't sell well in bandwidth starved regions such as India. We also talk about people who buy this game on Xbox One X and how they will have to download around 150GB of content to play this game.

Before wrapping up this episode, we mention Playerunknown's Battlegrounds' record breaking spree, Fortnite's cross-platform play and the games we’ve been playing this week such as Danganronpa V3, Cook, Serve, Delicious 2, Darkest Dungeon, and Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.