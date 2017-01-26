Which Is the Best Movie Streaming Service in India?

Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, and Netflix are the three major players in video streaming services in India. We discuss which of these is the best, while also talking about YouTube. Akhil Arora and Roydon Cerejo join host Pranay Parab to talk about their experiences with these video streaming services.

We start by listing our favourite streaming service and why we love it. There are complaints about not all movies being available offline and speculation about why that is so. The discussion swiftly turns into a complaint-filled tirade against all things that are wrong with these services.

Our 5 Favourite TV and Movie Streaming Services in India

We then talk about the pricing and catalogue and give listeners a handy tip to save money while subscribing to Hotstar or Netflix. Then we discuss the state of the movies and TV industry and why that creates a massive problem for those who just want to pay to watch their favourite movies and TV shows. Akhil also compares movie streaming services with music streaming counterparts and wonders whether things will ever improve with the former.

All of this in this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via iTunes or RSS, or just hit the play button below.