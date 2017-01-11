Nintendo's next gaming console - Nintendo Switch - is going to be launched soon. There have been plenty of rumours and leaks after Nintendo's initial announcement and we'll have the official word on all of those at the January 12 event.

Nintendo fans Rishi and Mikhail join Pranay on the first episode of Gadgets 360's new gaming and pop culture podcast - Transition - to talk about the Nintendo Switch. We talk about what to expect from the console in terms of hardware and whether its rumoured lack of hardware as powerful as competing consoles will hurt its chances in the market.

The discussion swiftly moves on to games and which first-party titles Nintendo will announce at the launch event and how long people will have to wait for them to arrive after the event. Will we see a new Zelda game or will the company unveil a new Mario Kart title? We spend some time talking about the games we want to see at launch and what will drive the console's sales.

We also talk about third-party games that are expected at the January 12 event and whether these will help drive sales of the consoles.

Apart from games, we take a few guesses about when the Nintendo Switch will be available across the world and its price in India (assuming the console makes it to the country). You can subscribe to Transition via RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below. The music for this