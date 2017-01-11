Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
What to Expect From Nintendo Switch Launch Event on January 12

 
11 January 2017
What to Expect From Nintendo Switch Launch Event on January 12

Nintendo's next gaming console - Nintendo Switch - is going to be launched soon. There have been plenty of rumours and leaks after Nintendo's initial announcement and we'll have the official word on all of those at the January 12 event.

Nintendo Explains Why Its Next Console Is Called the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo fans Rishi and Mikhail join Pranay on the first episode of Gadgets 360's new gaming and pop culture podcast - Transition - to talk about the Nintendo Switch. We talk about what to expect from the console in terms of hardware and whether its rumoured lack of hardware as powerful as competing consoles will hurt its chances in the market.

Nintendo Switch Is Slower Than the PS4 and Xbox One: Report

The discussion swiftly moves on to games and which first-party titles Nintendo will announce at the launch event and how long people will have to wait for them to arrive after the event. Will we see a new Zelda game or will the company unveil a new Mario Kart title? We spend some time talking about the games we want to see at launch and what will drive the console's sales.

Nintendo Switch Price to Be $250: Report

We also talk about third-party games that are expected at the January 12 event and whether these will help drive sales of the consoles.

Nintendo Switch Possibly Region-Free; Does Not Have 3G or LTE Support

Apart from games, we take a few guesses about when the Nintendo Switch will be available across the world and its price in India (assuming the console makes it to the country). You can subscribe to Transition via RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.  The music for this 

Tags: Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, Pokemon, Mario, Legend of Zelda, Nintendo 3DS, Super Mario Run, Pokemon Sun and Moon, Mario Kart
Pranay Parab

The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More

What to Expect From Nintendo Switch Launch Event on January 12
 
 

