What iPhone SE's Massive Price Cut Means for India

 
21 March 2017
21 March 2017

Apple has slashed the MRP of the iPhone SE in India significantly. This makes the iPhone SE the mid-range Apple smartphone many in India were waiting for. Apple also announced the iPhone 7 (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition and launched a new iPad. Reviews editor Jamshed Avari and games editor Rishi Alwani join host Pranay Parab to talk about the latest announcements from Apple.

The most important development is the big price cut on the iPhone SE. We discuss whether this is indeed a price cut or more of an MRP adjustment based on market realities. We also talk about the older variants on the iPhone SE and how they're available at all-time low prices now. Does this make iPhone SE a serious threat to Android smartphones in India? Jamshed and Rishi air their thoughts on this.

Then we move to discussion about the iPhone 7 (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition and a debate about whether its looks follows. Once the dust settles, we talk about whether it adds anything other than cosmetic enhancements to the iPhone 7

We then talk about the iPad. It's an upgrade to the iPad Air 2 but does it offer good value for money? Is it a good device for gaming? We also compare it with the iPad Pro 9.7" and wonder whether anyone should buy the Pro variant anymore considering that it costs over Rs. 20,000 more and offers a relatively small performance boost. We also discuss whether the iPad mini will be around for much longer.

Finally, we speculate about future Apple launches and which of the company's products are going to get upgrades in the near future. That is followed by buying advice for those who want iPhone, iPad, or a Mac.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via iTunes or RSS, or just hit the play button below.

What iPhone SE's Massive Price Cut Means for India
 
 

