Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

The Xbox Scorpio Is a Solution to a Problem That Doesn't Exist

 
11 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
The Xbox Scorpio Is a Solution to a Problem That Doesn't Exist

Microsoft's big Xbox Scorpio announcement wasn't as exciting as it could have been. The showcase of specifications alone isn't good enough to get us excited about the console. It needs a lot more, such as announcements related to games. Rishi Alwani and Mikhail Madnani join host Pranay Parab to talk about the upcoming gaming console and how it could affect the gaming industry.

We start off by listing the things we know about Xbox Scorpio and how little we know at this point. This eventually leads us to talking about the games that the company could announce at E3 2017. Both Rishi and Mikhail voice their frustrations with the announcements made so far and talk about the games they want to see. We discuss whether the game Microsoft showed in its Xbox Scorpio demo was a bad choice for a demo of raw power.

We then move on to talking about the Minecraft Marketplace. This lets people build within Minecraft and sell items to other gamers. This could be a big move for the community especially since it comes in the wake of Valve reducing the amount of revenue creators of Dota skins get. 

That brings us to iOS 11's rumoured removal of support for 32-bit apps. At this point Mikhail goes on a long rant about game preservation and why iOS needs a compatibility mode to run older apps. We also talk about how this affects some of our favourite games.

Rishi then talks about his experience with Warhammer 40,000 Dawn of War 3, followed by Mikhail's recent experiences with Overwatch and an upcoming event in the game. Pranay wraps up the discussion by talking about Real: Cricket Premier League and Mass Effect: Andromeda.

You can subscribe to Transition via iTunes or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

Tags: Microsoft, Xbox, Xbox Scorpio, Games, Gaming, Gaming Console, Minecraft, Warhammer, Warhammer 40000 Dawn of War 3, Dawn of War 3, E3 2017, E3
Pranay Parab

The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More

Minecraft Marketplace to Feature User-Made Content, Will Arrive With 'Discovery Update'
LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition With LeLe Assistant, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
Unboxed Mobiles
The Xbox Scorpio Is a Solution to a Problem That Doesn't Exist
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. Jio 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' Offer Is Summer Surprise Offer by Another Name
  2. Xiaomi Mi 6 Price Leaked, Launch Date Officially Announced
  3. Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus With 12-Megapixel Camera Reportedly Launched
  4. Micromax Evok Note, Evok Power With 4000mAh Batteries Launched
  5. Samsung Flipkart Smartphone Sale Sees Discounts on Galaxy On Nxt and More
  6. OnePlus 5 Tipped to Sport 8GB of RAM, Snapdragon 835 SoC
  7. BSNL's Rs. 249 Plan Offers Up to 300GB Data per Month, Free Night Calls
  8. Samsung Galaxy S8's Already Beating Galaxy S7 in Demand
  9. Samsung's Bixby Assistant to Get Full Functionality in Q4 2016
  10. HTC U Ultra, Desire 10 Pro Price Cut in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.