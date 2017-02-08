Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

The Next PS4 Update May Be the Best Ever

 
08 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
The Next PS4 Update May Be the Best Ever

The Sony PS4's upcoming update brings a lot of exciting features to both the PS4 Pro and the PS4. The headline feature is support for external storage and that means you don’t need to delete game files to free up space anymore. The other important feature spotted in beta versions of the OS is Boost Mode for PS4 Pro games.

PS4 fans Mikhail Madnani and Rishi Alwani join host Pranay Parab to talk about all the exciting changes to the console’s software and how it changes the way they use it. The lineup of games that will have Boost Mode support does look quite exciting so we could see a lot of games perform a lot better on the PS4 Pro. The lineup also has some surprise inclusions such as GTA: San Andreas.

We then talk about Nintendo’s second game for smartphones - Fire Emblem Heroes and why Nintendo didn’t launch it in India on day 0. There are plenty of valid reasons for this, even though it seems as though this is the kind of game that would be a big hit in India. We discuss the various aspects of the game and whether it feels like a money-grab, before moving on to other things Nintendo.

The Nintendo Switch is getting a FIFA game and EA Sports confirmed that this will be called FIFA 18. We discuss the details of this confirmation and wonder whether it will be a truncated version or on par with PC and other console versions.

Finally, Rishi shares his amazing experiences with Ghost Recon Wildlands’ beta.

You can subscribe to Transition via iTunes or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.  The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

Tags: Sony, PS4, PS4 Pro, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Fire Emblem Heroes, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, FIFA 18, Podcast, Podcasts, Transition
Pranay Parab

The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More

Reliance Jio Controversy Continues, Xiaomi Pinecone Processor, and More: Your 360 Daily
YouTube Opens Mobile Live Streaming to Creators With Over 10,000 Subscribers, Launches Paid 'Super Chat' Feature
Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
The Next PS4 Update May Be the Best Ever
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Nokia P1 Rumour Roundup: Price, Specifications, and More
  2. Alibaba Reportedly Looking for Partners to Offer Free Internet in India
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Launch Set for Wednesday
  4. Six Things You Can Do on Android That You Can’t on an iPhone
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Set to Launch Today
  6. Jio Controversy Continues, Xiaomi Pinecone Processor & More: 360 Daily
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Honor 6X: Which One Should You Buy?
  8. Asus ZenFone 3S Max With 3GB of RAM, 5000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Xiaomi Aims to Sell 7 Million Redmi Note 4 Units, Eyes Top Spot in India
  10. YouTube Adds Mobile Video Streaming for Top Talent
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.