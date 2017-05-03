We're beginning to hear about PlayStation 5 rumours already so that makes us wonder whether it is too early for Sony to launch the console. Avid gamers Rishi Alwani and Mikhail Madnani join host Pranay Parab to talk about that, apart from the future of Xbox One and Nintendo consoles. In the second part of this podcast, we talk about The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as pop culture nerds Akhil Arora and Roydon Cerejo step in with their thoughts on the movie.

We start the discussion by talking about rumours of PlayStation 5. Mikhail and Rishi talk about the lifecycle of the PS4 and how Sony has been good at supporting its consoles for a long time. We then discuss whether rumours of a PS5 have any credibility and whether it is too early to launch a new gaming console. We talk about various factors such as VR that could drive the next generation of gaming consoles. There's also talk about price drops on existing consoles and how it could affect the gaming industry.

We then move on to talking about Xbox head Phil Spencer's comments about single-player games. We talk about games as a service and whether that is the future of gaming. Rishi talks about the state of games on Xbox One and why Microsoft wants to push this revenue model.

Next up, we discuss Overwatch and Hearthstone's recent announcement about their massive player base. Mikhail talks about Blizzard's game design policies and Overwatch's characters and maps. We mention how Blizzard's expertise in the genre and how people are still willing to pay for games if they are of good quality.

Rishi takes over after this, to talk about Bethesda's upcoming game Prey. He gives an overview about the history of the game and how Bethesda came to own it. He talks about why he loved the original game and how the new game is. He gives his thoughts on the gameplay experiences and how he got the game before its official release.

Mikhail talks about Nintendo's 2DS XL and the handheld consoles in the Japanese company's arsenal. Rishi talks about why he has problems with this console and the way Nintendo handled the NES Classic. Finally we talk about games we’ve been playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Caligula Effect, Tumbleseed, The Sexy Brutale, Steamworld Heist, Prey, and Freeblade.

Akhil and Roydon then join us to talk about The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. This is the part where spoilers enter the picture so proceed with caution. Roydon and Akhil talk about the first movie and their thoughts on it, and then they talk about the current movie. We discuss the plot structure, the soundtrack and our favourite moments and characters from the movie. That's followed by pointing out some plot holes and a discussion on whether the Marvel Cinematic Universe is hurting individual movies.

You can subscribe to Transition via iTunes or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.