Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Why Starship Troopers Is a Controversial Science Fiction Classic

 
12 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Why Starship Troopers Is a Controversial Science Fiction Classic

Starship Troopers is one of the most controversial science fiction novels ever released and Gadgets 360's unofficial book club couldn't pass on the opportunity to talk about it. Kawaljit Singh Bedi and Aqiul Colombowala join host Pranay Parab to discuss everything from the book's plot to our favourite bits from the movie.

Before we begin talking about the book, we reveal why everyone needs to email Aqiul and why we're extremely nice to Kawaljit. Then, Pranay explains why Starship Troopers is so controversial. We touch upon various aspects of the novel, including how it treats women characters, the constant pro-war theme, and how the plot develops.

We look at how the novel has aged and how Heinlein has avoided mentioning technology too specifically to keep it from reading like a dated piece of literature. Kawaljit and Aqiul highlight how the novel seems dated in certain parts, but overall still manages to hold its own. We speak about its treatment of women characters in-depth and mention how it could have been done better. 

An entire chunk of this podcast is about the pro-war theme of Starship Troopers. We share our views on this theme and discuss how the book affected us when we read it as teenagers, as opposed to our reaction to it now. It's no surprise that this book has divided opinion so much since its release.

Finally, with a lot of apprehension, we start talking about the Starship Troopers movie. There are a thousand reasons to avoid it but Aqiul and Kawaljit still manage to find a couple of reasons to watch it. However, the discussion is swiftly brought to a close by Pranay, who thinks there are much better movies to be watched, even in the "so-bad-that-it's-good" genre.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Science Fiction, Books, Robert Heinlein, Starship Troopers, Podcast, Podcasts, Transition
Pranay Parab

The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More

Nubia M2 to Go on Open Sale on Friday via Amazon India
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Why Starship Troopers Is a Controversial Science Fiction Classic
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Benefits Continue: 84GB Data for 84 Days at Rs. 399
  2. Moto E4 Plus With 5000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Google Just Acquired This Newborn AI Startup From Bengaluru
  4. Meet the 7 Best Phones Under Rs. 15,000
  5. Reliance JioFiber Preview Plan Listed Briefly, Offers Free 100GB Data
  6. Xiaomi Mi Note 2 6GB RAM, 64GB Inbuilt Storage Variant Launched
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Be Available for Purchase in India Today
  8. Moto E4 Plus vs Nokia 3 vs Redmi 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Reportedly Launching on August 23
  10. Nokia 5, Nokia 6 to Be Available in India in Mid-August, Says HMD Global
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.