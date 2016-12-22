Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Should You Use Reliance Jio After Free Trial Ends?

 
22 December 2016
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
Should You Use Reliance Jio After Free Trial Ends?

Reliance Jio has been around for a few months and now's a good time to talk about its service. It started off with a big promise - providing reasonably priced high-speed Internet connections to people across India. Gopal and Sandeep decided to share their experiences with Pranay donning his interviewer hat.

(Also seeJio Extends Free Services to March (With One Difference): 10-Point Guide)

If you were wondering whether Reliance Jio delivers fast speeds in various parts of India, this podcast covers a lot of ground. We talk about our experiences in big cities such as Bengaluru, New Delhi and Mumbai, and then we discuss its performance in remote villages in Bihar. The results may surprise you.

(Also seeReliance Jio 4G Internet Slowest in India, Shows Trai Data)

We answer key questions such as whether phone calls work as expected and if we had issues calling people on other networks. Sandeep tells the story of his father's experience with Reliance Jio and his village's experience with social media.

(Also seeReliance Jio Calls Happen Over Data, But You're Not Charged for It)

Finally, Pranay asks the most important question - will Gopal and Sandeep continue using Reliance Jio after the free trial expires? The answers, once again, may surprise you.

You can either subscribe to Orbital via iTunes or RSS or listen to the latest episode by hitting the play button below.

Tags: Reliance, Reliance Jio, Jio, Orbital
Pranay Parab

The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More

Meet the Company That's Made It Easier to Buy Games via Steam In India
Government Limits Charges on IMPS, UPI Electronic Fund Transfers
Moto G Turbo Edition
Should You Use Reliance Jio After Free Trial Ends?
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Moto G Turbo Edition
TRENDING
  1. Everything You Need to Know About the Steam Winter Sale 2016
  2. Don’t Know What to Buy During the Steam Winter Sale 2016? Read This
  3. Now, Snapdeal Offers to Deliver Cash to Your Home
  4. Google, RailTel Bring Free Wi-Fi Facility to 100 Indian Railway Stations
  5. Snapdeal Cash at Home, Xiaomi Mi S, Truecaller Update & More: 360 Daily
  6. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
  7. Raspberry Pi's PIXEL OS Now Available for Windows and Mac
  8. Justice League Shows DC Is (Unfortunately) Following Marvel’s Footsteps
  9. Is Reliance Jio Ready to Be Your Primary Number?
  10. Mark Zuckerberg's Jarvis AI: What It Is, What It Can Do, and More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2016. All rights reserved.