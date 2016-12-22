Reliance Jio has been around for a few months and now's a good time to talk about its service. It started off with a big promise - providing reasonably priced high-speed Internet connections to people across India. Gopal and Sandeep decided to share their experiences with Pranay donning his interviewer hat.

If you were wondering whether Reliance Jio delivers fast speeds in various parts of India, this podcast covers a lot of ground. We talk about our experiences in big cities such as Bengaluru, New Delhi and Mumbai, and then we discuss its performance in remote villages in Bihar. The results may surprise you.

We answer key questions such as whether phone calls work as expected and if we had issues calling people on other networks. Sandeep tells the story of his father's experience with Reliance Jio and his village's experience with social media.

Finally, Pranay asks the most important question - will Gopal and Sandeep continue using Reliance Jio after the free trial expires? The answers, once again, may surprise you.

