Should You Buy the Nintendo Switch?

 
08 March 2017
Should You Buy the Nintendo Switch?

Podcast regulars Rishi Alwani and Mikhail Madnani managed to find a Nintendo Switch in India and discussion around Nintendo’s latest gaming console dominates this episode. Host Pranay Parab finally had to force Rishi and Mikhail to flip the Switch and talk about other gaming news.

Our Nintendo Switch review says that the console is excellent in almost every way and this episode of Transition is almost entirely about the gaming console. We start by talking about issues we've faced and others have complained about with the Switch. These include some problems with affixing the Joy-Cons, Bluetooth range worries and some minor fears about scratches on the screen.

Then we move on to talking about the hardware quality on the Nintendo Switch and whether it's suited to long gaming sessions. We also discuss tablet mode versus TV mode and whether both work as advertised by Nintendo.

Then the discussion moves to games available on the Nintendo Switch, which starts with a discussion around 1-2-Switch and whether the game should just be bundled with the console. We talk about buying the Nintendo Switch in India and whether people will face issues when getting games for the console in the country. That's not to mention talk of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which is the game to buy if you're buying Nintendo Switch.

Finally, Rishi and Mikhail reluctantly agree to move to other topics such as Horizon Zero Dawn, Nier Automata, speculation on the Xbox Scorpio's launch lineup and Ghost Recon Wildlands. Before we wrap up the episode, we also talk about games we've been playing, which includes The Battle of Polytopia apart from some AAA games.

You can subscribe to Transition via iTunes or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.  The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

Tags: Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, Zelda, Breath of the Wild, Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Nier Automata, Xbox Scorpio, Ghost Recon Wildlands, The Battle of Polytopia
Pranay Parab

The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More

