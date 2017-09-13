This week’s episode of Transition starts off with us calling out the obvious - racism is bad and Pew Die Pie’s actions are condemnable as is his disingenuous apology. Furthermore, it will have implications on games content on YouTube that could lead to greater regulation.

With that out of the way, we discuss Nintendo Direct - Nintendo’s latest video presentation that shows off the company’s latest and greatest on its consoles and services. If the reports are to be believed we could see Fallout 4 being announced for the Nintendo Switch along with a release date for Skyrim on the console and a date for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s new expansion - The Champion’s Ballad.

In more Nintendo news, the company announced that the NES and SNES Classic retro consoles would be available in abundance through 2017 and 2018. But is it really the best option for nostalgia nerds? We tell you.

Also of note is Fornite aping the battle royale formula of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds could see more developers borrowing from Brendan Greene’s playbook.

And there's more, it seems that we might not see any more Batman Arkham games if Kevin Conroy - the voice actor of Batman in Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, Arkham Origins, and Arkham Knight is to be believed. Could we see the Caped Crusader in a different setting or era? Only time will tell.

Finally, Street Fighter and Resident Evil hit maker Capcom revisits a cult classic with Okami HD. We break down why this game, from the creator of Bayonetta is worth checking out when it hits the PS4, PC, and Xbox One later in the year.

The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.