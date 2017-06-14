Hey Microsoft, Games Coming to PS4 and PC Are Not Xbox One Exclusives

With E3 2017 having EA, Microsoft, Bethesda, Ubisoft, Sony, and Nintendo made a host of announcements, there’s a lot to take in. If you haven’t had the chance to see what new games and consoles were revealed, we have you covered in this special E3 2017 episode of Transition.

Alongside host Pranay Parab is Akhil Arora, Mikhail Madnani, and Rishi Alwani dissecting all of E3 2017’s many conferences and the proceedings.

Starting with EA, perhaps one of the most popular publishers in India, we talk about FIFA 18’s single-player mode with The Journey: Hunter Returns, Need for Speed Payback, Star Wars Battlefront 2, and the new indie title published under the EA Originals label A Way Out.

This was followed by Microsoft’s Xbox One X E3 2017 reveal. Despite having cutting-edge hardware and a ton of games, there’s a lot more to it than meets the eye. More so when you consider that what’s dubbed as the “most powerful console ever” doesn’t support VR or have every game running at native 4K. Plus, the lack of actual exclusives for the Xbox One range of consoles is another sticking point.

After this, we dived into Bethesda’s succinct set of surprises or lack thereof. Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, The Evil Within 2, and Dishonored 2: Death of the Outsider to name a few, along with Bethesda’s obsession of putting Skyrim onto more devices and formats as well as Doom and Fallout 4 hitting VR too.

Thereafter we delve into Ubisoft’s surprisingly short and remarkably low-cringe E3 2017 presentation. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, Far Cry 5, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and South Park: The Fractured But Whole had welcome appearances as did The Crew 2 and Skull and Bones - a new IP developed by Ubisoft Singapore. But was Beyond Good and Evil 2’s emotionally wrought re-reveal all we’ll see from it for another decade? We discuss why a cinematic-only showing for the game was a bad idea.

Onto local darling Sony, PlayStation at E3 2017 was a breathless barrage of one game after another from more on the Norse-themed God of War to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - with its lush, exotic take on India, as well as a surprising amount of Spider-Man gameplay, was Sony’s solid showing as good as it could be? Or could the company have used its E3 2017 presentation to shine light on some hidden gem? Our thoughts veer towards the latter.

Finally, Nintendo Spotlight at E3 2017 was the shortest and perhaps most cryptic of the bunch. Is Super Mario Odyssey and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 enough for many a Nintendo Switch owner this year? What could we expect from Metroid Prime 4 and the Pokemon game announced? Speculation ran rife on what is next from the house that made Mario.

Finally, Nintendo Spotlight at E3 2017 was the shortest and perhaps most cryptic of the bunch. Is Super Mario Odyssey and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 enough for many a Nintendo Switch owner this year? What could we expect from Metroid Prime 4 and the Pokemon game announced? Speculation ran rife on what is next from the house that made Mario.