Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Is This the End for Cheap PC Games in India?

 
15 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Is This the End for Cheap PC Games in India?

Recent pricing decisions by big game publishers such as Ubisoft mean that game prices have risen significantly in India. In some cases, the prices of games may even have doubled. This could spell the end of an era where PC games were available at much lower prices in India. Podcast regulars Rishi Alwani and Mikhail Madnani join host Pranay Parab to discuss the state of the PC game market in India, apart from PS4 games coming to PC,  Mass Effect Andromeda, and a slightly controversial take on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

While we have talked about how to buy games for cheap on every platform, it seems as if that is going to get much harder for PC gamers in India. Ubisoft and Warner Bros have decided to double game prices for reasons unknown. Mikhail speculates why they could've done this and Rishi talks about two possible solutions for this problem. 

The discussion then moves on to Mass Effect Andromeda and rumoured microtransactions in the game that could cost as much as $99 (roughly Rs. 6,700). A minor rant against this practice follows, at which point Rishi decides to explain that it doesn't always work for AAA games. We briefly mention outliers such as Firewatch and talk about companies such as Limited Run publishing physical copies of digital-only games.

Then comes the hard part, talking abou our review of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and why it got just 7 points on a scale of 10. Rishi unveils a spectacularly long list of complaints about the game before Mikhail and Pranay cut him off with some speculation about Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

We briefly talk about PS4 Games that may be playable on PC and the many challenges that lie ahead for this initiative, before moving on to the games we've been playing. This includes Nier AutomataPsych!, and Disgaea 5.

You can subscribe to Transition via iTunes or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.  The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

Tags: Podcast, Podcasts, Transition, PC, Gaming, Games, Ubisoft, Warner Bros, Nier Automata, Zelda, The Legend of Zelda, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, PS4, PlayStation 4, Mass Effect Andromeda
Pranay Parab

The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More

Gmail for Android Now Lets You Send Money via Email Attachment
SAMSUNG Galaxy J7 Prime
Is This the End for Cheap PC Games in India?
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

SAMSUNG Galaxy J7 Prime
TRENDING
  1. Moto G5 Plus Set to Launch in India Today - Watch Live Stream
  2. Airtel Gives 30GB of Free Data to Postpaid Users
  3. Flipkart Unveils a 'BuyBack Guarantee' for the Moto G5 Plus
  4. Moto G5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: Price, Specifications Compared
  5. Xiaomi India Says It Has Sold 1 Million Redmi Note 4 Units in 45 Days
  6. Samsung Galaxy S8 Features, Specifications Detailed by Noted Analyst
  7. Apple Said to Launch New Products Next Week
  8. Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 Phones to Receive Monthly Security Updates
  9. Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A7 (2017) to Go on Sale in India Today
  10. Gmail for Android Now Lets You Send Money via Email Attachment
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.