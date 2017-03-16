Is Moto G5 Plus the Best Affordable Android Phone in India?

Moto G5 Plus is the latest affordable mid-range smartphone in India. The Moto G series has been incredibly popular in India and that makes the G5 Plus an important smartphone for the people who want to buy a phone and for Lenovo, which owns the Motorola brand. Android enthusiasts Roydon Cerejo, Rishi Alwani, and Gagan Gupta join host Pranay Parab to talk about this smartphone and the competition.

We gave the Moto G5 Plus a good score in our review and the discussion on the podcast starts with some of the shortcomings of the smartphone. We wonder whether the company could've easily avoided some of the cons mentioned in the review and what would make the G5 Plus perfect.

The discussion then moves on to the competition and how the Moto G5 Plus fares against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Review). We talk about various things including specifications, availability, and the pricing of these smartphones. We also mention other smartphones from Lenovo that are in the same price range as the Moto G5 Plus.

Moto G5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017): Which Smartphone Is Right for You

Two of the biggest selling points of the Moto G5 Plus is its promise of regular OS updates and that it ships with near-stock Android 7.0 Nougat. We discuss how important these two features are and whether heavily customised versions of Android that other manufacturers offer is better than stock Android. We also talk about the importance of after sales service and whether that could be a big selling point for budget and mid-range smartphones in the near future.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via iTunes or RSS, or just hit the play button below.