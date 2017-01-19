Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

ICICI vs PhonePe, and the Future of UPI

 
19 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
ICICI vs PhonePe, and the Future of UPI

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is being hailed as the next big thing for online payments in India. However a great many hurdles are to be cleared before it can be widely used across India. Payments expert Gopal Sathe joins host Pranay Parab to discuss these issues. We start by discussing the ICICI versus PhonePe issue, where the bank has blocked payments from the UPI app.

If payments from certain banks can be blocked entirely then what is the point of having a standard payments platform like UPI? Gopal goes on to talk about how neither ICICI nor PhonePe are blameless in this dispute. We then move on to talk about UPI as a whole and what it needs to challenge wallet apps such as Paytm and Mobikwik.

How UPI Works - the Apps, Charges, and Everything Else You Should Know

Finally, we discuss the future on payments in India. Will Aadhaar-based biometric payments overtake cards and UPI in India? What are the challenges awaiting this technology? How secure is your data in all of this? We discuss at length on this episode of Orbital. Other issues discussed is the security versus convenience debate and whether UPI and eventually Aadhaar-enabled payments system.

All of this in this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via iTunes or RSS, or just hit the play button below.

Tags: UPI, Unified Payments Interface, ICICI, PhonePe, Aadhaar, Aadhaar Payments, Orbital, Podcast, Podcasts
Pranay Parab

The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More

Lava A50, A55 Entry-Level Smartphones Launched: Price, Specifications, and More
Intex
ICICI vs PhonePe, and the Future of UPI
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Intex
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 With 4GB of RAM, Snapdragon 625 SoC Launched in India
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Launch in India Today, Watch the Live Stream Here
  4. Nokia Android Phone Flagship With 6GB of RAM Tipped to Launch at MWC 2017
  5. Indian Government Wants Apple, but Not All Officials Are Biting
  6. Vivo V5 Plus, V5 Lite Selfie-Focused Smartphones Launched
  7. Idea Challenges TRAI's Permission to Allow Extension of Jio Promo Offer
  8. Samsung India to Focus on Large Screen Smartphones
  9. Amazon Great Indian Sale Returns, 3-Day Festival Begins Friday
  10. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.