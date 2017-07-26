Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

What GTA Online's Success Means for Red Dead Redemption 2

 
26 July 2017
Grand Theft Auto V isn’t just one of the biggest games of all time, but spawned Grand Theft Auto Online - the multiplayer portion of the game that has had its strongest financial showing since its inception. We discuss what this means for Red Dead Redemption 2’s online component as well as Rockstar’s owner Take-Two’s comments on why it doesn’t expect it to outsell GTA V. Apart from that We talk about PC game prices in India, Pokemon Go’s Chicago Fest failure, Destiny 2 beta, and Overwatch on this week’s episode of Transition. Regulars Rishi Alwani and Mikhail Madnani join host Pranay Parab.

From online successes to online failures, we speculate on Pokemon Go’s outage during its one year celebrations in the US that led to Niantic’s CEO being booed off stage and what The Pokemon Company and Niantic could do to prevent such drama in the future. Much unlike Splatoon 2’s online app, which is questionable from the outset that hampers multiplayer more than it should help it.

Furthermore, Overwatch gets a new hero with Doomfist. Earlier it was suggested that the oft-hyped addition to the game would be voiced by Terry Crews of the Old Spice ads and Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame. However Blizzard explained why this isn’t the case and we ponder over Doomfist’s entry in the Overwatch roster.

Overwatch isn’t the only game from publisher Activision that we discuss. Destiny 2’s beta launched last week and we explain why it misses the point of what made its predecessor awesome all while offering a stripped down experience that should make you reconsider pre-ordering.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

Tags: Podcast, Podcasts, Transition, GTA V, GTA Online, Destiny 2 beta, Overwatch, Pyre, Activision, Destiny 2, Pokemon, Pokemon Go, Niantic, Splatoon 2, Red Dead Redemption 2
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

