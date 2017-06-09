The Electronic Entertainment Expo or E3 2017 as it’s known is this week. With a ton of games from EA, Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony, Ubisoft, and Bethesda among others, podcast host Pranay Parab is joined by regulars Mikhail Madnani and Rishi Alwani on what to expect from the world’s biggest gaming event.

In this edition of Transition we dissect EA’s line-up which, aside from Need for Speed Payback, Star Wars Battlefront 2, and FIFA 18, should have some surprises.

This is followed into a deep dive into all the rumours swirling around Xbox Scorpio - Microsoft’s answer to the PS4 Pro, which could be the highlight of E3 2017, as well as the games it could ship with such as the rumoured Halo Gravemind and known quantities like Crackdown 3 and Forza Motorsport 7 as well as the chances of the Xbox Scorpio coming to India officially.

The conversation then veers to what Bethesda and the reports of an open-world Skyrim-like game set in space called Starfield, Wolfenstein: New Colossus, The Evil Within 2, and of course Fallout 4 VR - which may be exclusive to Xbox Scorpio and Windows PC.

And on the topic of the PC is the PC Gaming Show. Much like previous events, expect it to be an oddball mix of indies and hardware announcements with the occasional AAA game thrown in, getting some time on the show that wouldn’t get exposure otherwise.

With the Ubisoft E3 2017 conference right after, we discuss the possibility of Assassin’s Creed Origins, Beyond Good and Evil 2, and Far Cry 5 getting more show time outside from what we already know, aside from the possibility of seeing The Crew 2 and how Ubisoft puts presents the online component to its upcoming releases.

One E3 2017 conference worth checking out should be Sony. In the past, the company has been known for its future-looking events. With a focus on immediate releases, we could see God of War, Days Gone, and The Last of Us Part 2 along with more PS VR games as well as titles from Japanese developers that are yet to be announced.

Finally, we cap off the podcast with Nintendo. The House that Mario built has seen a resurgence with the Switch. Could we see more of Super Mario Odyssey and perhaps a new Metroid game? Or would Monster Hunter XX get a Western reveal? We’ll know for sure at Nintendo’s E3 2017 presentation.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.