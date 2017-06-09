Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

E3 2017: Microsoft Wants to Go Big on Scorpio, but Sony, Nintendo May Steal the Show

 
09 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
E3 2017: Microsoft Wants to Go Big on Scorpio, but Sony, Nintendo May Steal the Show

The Electronic Entertainment Expo or E3 2017 as it’s known is this week. With a ton of games from EA, Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony, Ubisoft, and Bethesda among others, podcast host Pranay Parab is joined by regulars Mikhail Madnani and Rishi Alwani on what to expect from the world’s biggest gaming event.

In this edition of Transition we dissect EA’s line-up which, aside from Need for Speed Payback, Star Wars Battlefront 2, and FIFA 18, should have some surprises.

This is followed into a deep dive into all the rumours swirling around Xbox Scorpio - Microsoft’s answer to the PS4 Pro, which could be the highlight of E3 2017, as well as the games it could ship with such as the rumoured Halo Gravemind and known quantities like Crackdown 3 and Forza Motorsport 7 as well as the chances of the Xbox Scorpio coming to India officially.

The conversation then veers to what Bethesda and the reports of an open-world Skyrim-like game set in space called Starfield, Wolfenstein: New Colossus, The Evil Within 2, and of course Fallout 4 VR - which may be exclusive to Xbox Scorpio and Windows PC.

And on the topic of the PC is the PC Gaming Show. Much like previous events, expect it to be an oddball mix of indies and hardware announcements with the occasional AAA game thrown in, getting some time on the show that wouldn’t get exposure otherwise.

With the Ubisoft E3 2017 conference right after, we discuss the possibility of Assassin’s Creed Origins, Beyond Good and Evil 2, and Far Cry 5 getting more show time outside from what we already know, aside from the possibility of seeing The Crew 2 and how Ubisoft puts presents the online component to its upcoming releases.

One E3 2017 conference worth checking out should be Sony. In the past, the company has been known for its future-looking events. With a focus on immediate releases, we could see God of War, Days Gone, and The Last of Us Part 2 along with more PS VR games as well as titles from Japanese developers that are yet to be announced.

Finally, we cap off the podcast with Nintendo. The House that Mario built has seen a resurgence with the Switch. Could we see more of Super Mario Odyssey and perhaps a new Metroid game? Or would Monster Hunter XX get a Western reveal? We’ll know for sure at Nintendo’s E3 2017 presentation.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Nintendo, E3, E3 2017, Microsoft, Xbox, Xbox Scorpio, Nintendo Switch, Bethesda, Sony, Sony PlayStation, Sony PlayStation 4, Sony PlayStation 4 Pro, PS4, PS4 Pro, PSVR, PlayStation VR, EA, Electronic Arts, Podcasts, Podcast, Transition
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
iOS 11 Gets New Accessibility Controls, Support New Photo and Video Formats to Save Storage
HotDeals 360
E3 2017: Microsoft Wants to Go Big on Scorpio, but Sony, Nintendo May Steal the Show
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oppo A37
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5 Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Canadian Icon BlackBerry Hopes to Ride Trucks to Growth
  3. Vodafone Launches New Unlimited Calling Plan With 25GB Data
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A Pre-Orders in India Today
  5. Big Discounts on iPhone 7, iPhone 6s Plus, Laptops, and More Gadgets
  6. OnePlus 5 Spotted in Benchmarks With 8GB RAM and 6GB RAM Variants
  7. iPhone 8 Running on iOS 11 Leaked in Renders for the First Time
  8. NASA Unveils 'Out of This World' Mars Rover
  9. Oppo R11 Plus With 6-Inch Display, 4000mAh Battery Launched
  10. CCI Rejects Airtel's Complaint Against Reliance Jio, RIL
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.