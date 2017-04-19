Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have been launched in India and we discuss the launch on this week's episode of Orbital. In-house phone experts Jamshed Avari and Aditya Shenoy join host Pranay Parab to talk about the Galaxy S8 launch in India.

The Galaxy S8 price in India and release date were revealed today and we start the podcast by talking about whether the pricing is a big weapon in Samsung's arsenal. We compare the Galaxy S8 against the iPhone 7 and the Google Pixel and talk about which smartphone people should be buying.

We then talk about Galaxy S8 pre-order offers and compare what people in other regions get against the freebies offered in India. We also talk about Reliance Jio's double data offer for the Galaxy S8 and whether people should get that.

We also discuss other aspects of the Galaxy S8 such as its processor and what people can expect in terms of performance. We talk about the safety measures Samsung has taken in order to avoid a repeat of the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.

Bixby Assistant formed a big part of Samsung's Galaxy S8 launch presentation, but the voice features of this assistant won't be available till much later. We talk about why this may be the case and why Samsung's trying to build its own assistant instead of using Google Assistant.

Finally, we talk about Samsung Pay and the impact it could have on digital payments in India. We also mention the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge's pricing and whether people should buy Galaxy S8 at launch instead of waiting for a price drop.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via iTunes or RSS, or just hit the play button below.