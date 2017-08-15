Could AI Make Human Dota 2 Players Better?

The International is the world’s biggest Dota 2 tournament with a prize pool of close to $24 million. While this year saw human participants, we won’t be surprised to see AI take part in the future. After all, a bot from Elon Musk-backed OpenAI beat Dendi - one of the most popular competitive Dota 2 players around. We discuss the possibilities of AI in e-sports and how it could inevitably be a good move to enhance the talent of pro players.

Speaking of good moves, No Man’s Sky received a mammoth update that includes a reworked single-player campaign and multiplayer. Is the modern day poster child for unfulfilled developer promises ready to live up to its pre-release hype a year after release? We sure hope so.

But No Man’s Sky isn’t the only thing changing. Microsoft might be bringing some interesting ramifications to how Gamerscore are presented and celebrated on the Xbox. We speculate if this could result in some tangible benefits to unlocking Achievements on the Xbox One. Like maybe a Glacier White PS4 Slim perhaps? Sony India is finally bringing PS4 colour options to the country - a first for the console and it could open up the door to collector’s editions PS4s as well. Would Sony oblige a hungry market? Only time will tell.

Though Sony isn’t the only one with obligations. For a long time Overwatch’s community has asked for deathmatch and team deathmatch modes to be added to the hero shooter and Blizzard will now let it happen. What does this mean for casual players and is the current Summer Games 2017 event home to the worst Overwatch mode ever?

And on the topic of Overwatch - we break down a game that shares some commonalities with it, Agents of Mayhem. This open-world shooter has a slew of heroes, over the top action, and a cartoonish presentation not too dissimilar to Blizzard’s effort. And it has a couple of Indian characters too. We tell you if its worth checking out.

All this and more in the latest episode of Transition - Gadget 360's gaming and pop culture podcast.

The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.