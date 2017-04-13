ClearTax helps file their tax returns online and has been around since 2011. Now the company is looking to go beyond just that and transition into wealth management. ClearTax CEO Archit Gupta joins host Pranay Parab to talk about ClearTax's ongoing journey.

The discussion begins with ClearTax's journey at Y Combinator - the coveted startup incubator based in the US. Archit talks about how the company has been involved in the Y Combinator network after it was incubated back in 2014. He also shares some useful tips for any Indian startups that want to join Y Combinator, including tips for the interview process.

He then talks about how ClearTax has changed over the years in its quest to make filing tax returns simple. The company's focus on speed and simplicity is highlighted and how, over the years, it has adapted its tax filing process based on feedback from its users.

The journey from being a tax filing hub to a wealth management hub is something ClearTax has begun undertaking. Archit describes the company's plans in this space and how it plans to offer a lot more than just tax returns in the near future.

We also talk about Aadhaar and the privacy concerns around the Indian government's unique identification program. Archit then talks about whether ClearTax customers are willing to pay for services or would they rather stay on the free tier, apart from the customer support challenges that the company faces.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via iTunes or RSS, or just hit the play button below.