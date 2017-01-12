Gadgets 360's reviews team returns from CES 2017 with a whole bunch of stories and things to talk about. Jamshed and Roydon join host Pranay to discuss everything that they saw at the world's biggest technology expo that's held in Las Vegas, USA.

We start by talking about our favourite announcements from CES, which had some surprising picks such as a motorbike and even a mixed reality VR headset. We discuss the implications of these technologies and whether the products are actually going to make it to the market anytime soon.

We also talk about the future of gaming and how GeForce Now could change that. The dream of being able to play your favourite games anytime, anywhere, no matter what machine you have does sound exciting but there are many barriers to this going mainstream. We discuss all of those at length.

Finally, we talk about Alexa and how Amazon's voice assistant is fast becoming pervasive and spreading to a host of products made by several companies. All of this in this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via iTunes or RSS, or just hit the play button below.