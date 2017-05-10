Why Call of Duty: World War II's India Price Comes as No Surprise

This episode of Transition is all about gaming. We cover several topics including Activision's India pricing strategy, Blizzard's games being available in India, leaks on upcoming games such as the next Assassin's Creed and Far Cry, apart from our thoughts on Bethesda's new game Prey. Podcast regulars Rishi Alwani and Mikhail Madnani join host Pranay Parab for this episode.

The episode begins with Rishi talking about Activision's game pricing strategy for India, specifically Call of Duty: World War II and Destiny 2. He talks about why these games are going to be priced as much as they are and explains the history of Activision's game pricing strategy for the country. Mikhail then talks about the price he paid for Destiny and the number is actually quite shocking.

Mikhail talks about various editions of Blizzard games available in stores in India. If you were expecting to have the cream of the crop, you might want to listen to what Mikhail says on the podcast. He also talks about the editions available in India that are worth buying.

Rishi then discusses why the Xbox One S got delayed and is still not available in India. He also mentions that this could affect the Xbox Scorpio's launch in India. This means that for fans of Microsoft, the situation in India may be far from ideal.

The discussion then moves to Prey, Bethesda's latest game. Rishi talks about why he loved the game before Mikhail goes into details about why the game's commercial release wasn't met with as much enthusiasm.

Rishi and Mikhail discuss the latest Assassin's Creed and Far Cry game leaks. The discussion goes into details about the two games and what we want from them, which leads to some seriously bad puns. Finally, we talk about Injustice 2 and the situation with microtransactions in the game. That's also when we start talking about the games we've been playing this week, including Dragon Quest Heroes II, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Darksiders Warmastered Edition, The Trail, Caligula Effect, and Steamworld Heist.

You can subscribe to Transition via iTunes or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.