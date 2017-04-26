Call of Duty: World War II is the next game in the long-running first-person shooter series. The game takes the series back to its roots - World War II. In this episode of Transition, we talk about Call of Duty: World War II, Overwatch maps, Vanquish, Sniper Ghost Warrior 3, and a way to stream PC games on the Nintendo Switch. Podcast regulars Rishi Alwani and Mikhail Madnani join host Pranay Parab to talk all things gaming.

The episode starts with an enthusiastic Rishi trying to list 99 reasons why Call of Duty: World War II is the most exciting thing on this planet right now. Excited as he may be, some of the reasons he lists are facts and not fanboyism. He talks about the people working on this game and previous versions of Call of Duty where World War II was the setting. Then he goes on to mention why the most recent Call of Duty game hasn't exactly lived up to expectations.

Mikhail then takes over by talking about upcoming new maps for Blizzard's multiplayer first-person shooter Overwatch. We list all the reasons why making new maps is a big challenge and how Blizzard is tackling it. Mikhail talks about the complexities involved here and how hard it is to create a balanced map.

Then we start talking about Vanquish, one of the best games of the Xbox 360/ PS3 generation. Rishi begins by talking about a rumour that hints at a PC release and why this is big news for the entire PC gaming community. Mikhail chips in with his thoughts on the game and Rishi continues by talking about why everyone should be excited if the game is coming to PC.

Rishi talks about his review of Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 and why the game received a mediocre score. We recommend alternatives to the game that offer a better experience. Mikhail steers the discussion towards an app that could allow you to stream PC games on the Nintendo Switch. Could such an app even make it to Nintendo's eShop?

Then we talk about the games we've been playing this week, including Puyo Puyo Tetris, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Flinthook, Steamworld Heist, Persona 5, The Sexy Brutale, Dawn of War 3, and Freeblade.

You can subscribe to Transition via iTunes or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.