Android O Wasn’t the Star of Google I/O 2017 and That’s Just Fine

Google I/O 2017's keynote was a big indicator of the direction Google is heading in. If you thought Android O would be the star of the show, you were mistaken as Google spoke about the OS almost as an afterthought. To talk about the keynote, games editor Rishi Alwani and editor-in-chief Kunal Dua join host Pranay Parab on this episode of Orbital.

We start by talking about Android O and all the new features in the OS. Google may not have spent much time talking about the OS itself but that doesn't mean there wasn't a lot to discuss. Rishi and Kunal go in-depth into the features Google focused on and some that the company skimmed past. Kunal expressed his reservations on some of the announcements and explains why it's not a good idea to take everything at face value. We talk about Android Go and discuss the phone and app makers who could implement that new feature of the OS.

We then talk about Google Photos and all the amazing features Google announced during the keynote. We talk about machine learning and how it is helping Google Photos excel. One important point of discussion is how Google is continuously improving this service and has managed to capture a large portion of the market in this space.

We also discuss Google Home and Google Assistant, and how useful both these things are in India. We wonder whether localisation for India is underway and when Google could ship that feature to its Assistant. We then talk about things such as monetisation on these platforms, before wrapping up the podcast by talking about our favourite features announced at Google I/O 2017.

