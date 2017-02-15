Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Xiaomi Mi Populele Smart Ukulele Music Instrument Launched With Companion App

 
15 February 2017
Highlights

  • Populele Smart Ukulele priced at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,000)
  • It is expected to start shipping by March end
  • The new product was launched under Xiaomi's MIJIA branding

Xiaomi's Smart Home section dubbed MIJIA has been expanding its product portfolio and the latest to join the lineup is a smart ukulele (a guitar-like instrument) which can teach you how to play it. The new product is available via the company's MIJIA crowdfunding platform and has already crossed its goal, points out GizmoChina. The Xiaomi Mi Populele Smart Ukulele is expected to start shipping from March end. It has been priced at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,000).

The new Xiaomi Mi Populele Smart Ukulele comes with a companion app that is available to users on Android 4.3 and above or iOS 8.0 and above. The companion app helps you play the ukulele with the LED lights on the fingerboard for users to understand. The companion app can also allow users to learn how to play over 100 songs on the ukulele. Xiaomi says that the Mi Populele Smart Ukulele is made of Indonesian rosewood material and supports real-time recording for songs played. For easy sharing, the companion app also allows users to share the recording on social platforms. The ukulele will come with a White coloured package to carry the instrument. Users will have to hold the power button for three seconds to turn it on or off the device and they can check the status with the status light.

Xiaomi is widely promoting that anyone can start playing on Mi Populele Smart Ukulele in just five minutes with the help of the companion app.

For those unaware, a ukulele is a musical instrument that has its origin from Hawaii and looks reminiscent to a guitar. It usually comes with four strings.

Tags: Xiaomi, Populele Smart Ukulele, Populele Smart Ukulele Price
Ketan Pratap

