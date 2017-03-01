Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Snap Is Reportedly Working on a Drone

 
01 March 2017
Highlights

  • Snapchat makes are reportedly working on a drone
  • It is unsure whether the drone will reach consumers
  • Snap Inc is scheduled for a public IPO in the upcoming week

Snap Inc, the company responsible for Snapchat, is reportedly working on a drone. The drone will be used to take aerial photos and videos, but the work on them is still initial, and it is unsure whether it will be launched for consumers or not.

The New York Times reported this development citing three people briefed on the subject who wished to remain anonymous. There is no clarity on details of the drone or whether it will reach commercial markets or not. There are many products that are tested by companies, and then either scrapped, or absorbed in different projects altogether. As the work on the drones is still nascent, consumer availability remains uncertain.

Snapchat changed its company's name to Snap Inc last year as it wanted to diversify into multiple areas, and build products. The first product launched by the company was Spectacles in September last year that essentially let you record eye-view footage and share it on Snapchat easily. Spectacles were made available online just last month for users in the US at $129.99 (roughly Rs. 8,700).

It is also reportedly also working on an Android smartphone that will give consumers more control over camera features. The device might include a lock screen that allows users to easily swipe for Snapchat notifications and updates, messaging, and syncing with Spectacles. It may also pack a Discover screen that combines GPS and maps, Snapchat Stories, and advertisements.

Snap is gearing up for its public IPO as early as this week, where it is seeking to raise up to $3 billion, and is targeting valuation between $19.5 billion and $22.3 billion.

