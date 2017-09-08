Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Satya Nadella's First Book 'Hit Refresh' to Reveal His Journey to Microsoft CEO

 
08 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Satya Nadella's First Book 'Hit Refresh' to Reveal His Journey to Microsoft CEO

Highlights

  • Nadella's first book Hit Refresh will hit the stands on September 26
  • The book gives an account of his personal journey so far
  • It carries a foreword by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates

India-born Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's first book Hit Refresh will give an account of his personal journey so far, the company's ongoing transformation, and the coming wave of technological and economic change.

Set to hit the stands on September 26, Nadella has penned the book - which carries a foreword by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates - with the hope that it will inspire people to discover more empathy in their own lives.

"My hope is that it'll start important conversations and spark new ideas, and that others will share their own hit refresh moments," Nadella said in a post in LinkedIn.

Hit Refresh, according to Nadella, is a set of reflections, ideas and principles on transformation.

"It explores the renaissance of a storied company and the implications of the coming wave of technology - artificial intelligence, mixed reality and quantum computing - which will soon disrupt the status quo, impacting our lives, communities and economies," he added.

Revealing the reasons behind choosing the title of the book, Nadella said that when you "hit refresh" in your web browser by clicking the little arrow, or hitting "function+F5," it updates.

"It doesn't wipe everything away and start new, as Bill Gates writes in his Foreword for the book - it actually keeps some things and replaces others," said the Microsoft CEO since 2014, adding that books are so often written by leaders looking back on their tenures, not while they are in the "fog of war".

Hit Refresh is Nadella's quest to help Microsoft rediscover its soul.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Satya Nadella, Microsoft, Microsoft CEO, Hit Refresh
Uber Being Probed by FBI Over 'Hell' Software to Interfere With Rivals
Destiny 2 Review
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Satya Nadella's First Book 'Hit Refresh' to Reveal His Journey to Microsoft CEO
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A1 Review
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Starts From September 20
  3. Samsung Galaxy C8 Is the Latest Smartphone With Facial Recognition
  4. BSNL Offers Voice Calls at 15 Paisa Per Minute With Rs. 8 & Rs. 15 Packs
  5. What Is Bitcoin, Should You ‘Invest' in Bitcoin, How to Buy, and More
  6. Vivo V7+ With 24-Megapixel Front Camera Launched at Rs. 21,990 Price Tag
  7. Jio Phone: Delivery Date, Next Sale, and More Questions Answered
  8. Xiaomi Mi Note 3 Could Be Unveiled Alongside Mi Mix 2 on September 11
  9. WhatsApp Gets Picture-in-Picture Video Calling Feature in Stable Builds
  10. How Indian Smartphone Makers Lost the War Against Chinese Companies
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.