Samsung Partners MSME Ministry to Open New Technical Training Schools

 
02 June 2017
Samsung Partners MSME Ministry to Open New Technical Training Schools

  • Samsung India on Friday signed an MoU with Indian govt's MSME
  • In collaboration, Samsung will open Samsung Technical Schools
  • These will be first opened in Bengaluru and Jamshedpur

Samsung India on Friday signed an MoU with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) to open two more technical training schools and to renew the partnership for 10 existing schools being run across the country.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the technology giant will open two new MSME-Samsung Technical Schools in Bengaluru and Jamshedpur, the company said in a statement.

"We are committed to creating an industry-ready workforce and provide industry-oriented skills to our youth under the Skill India programme. Samsung has been a valuable partner in our quest to create a vast pool of talent," Kalraj Mishra, Union Minister for MSME, said in a statement.

Reinforcing its commitment to the government's "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" campaign, Samsung also announced the MSME-Samsung Technical School Scholarship programme for girls and differently-abled trainees. A Meritorious Reward Programme for toppers at these institutes has also been launched.

Under the MSME-Samsung Technical School Scholarship programme, 1,000 girls and differently-abled trainees, who have successfully completed the basic course, will be given a scholarship of up to Rs. 20,000.

The toppers among Samsung Technical School students will also be given a reward of Rs. 20,000.

"The government, with its 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana', has been trying to generate awareness about various welfare schemes for girls in the country," Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Minister for Food Processing, said.

Meanwhile, H.C. Hong, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, said: "Samsung is proud to help impart technical skills to youth of this country. Our collaboration with the Ministry of MSME has enabled us to tap the potential of youth and make them job-ready with the help of the Samsung Technical School initiative."

Tags: Samsung, Samsung India, Samsung Technical School, Bengaluru, MSME, India
Samsung Partners MSME Ministry to Open New Technical Training Schools
 
 

