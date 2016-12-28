Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Panasonic to Invest Over $256 Million in Tesla's US Solar Cell Plant

 
28 December 2016
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
Panasonic to Invest Over $256 Million in Tesla's US Solar Cell Plant

Panasonic Corp will invest more than JPY 30 billion ($256 million or roughly Rs. 1,744 crores) in a New York production facility of Elon Musk's Tesla Motors to make photovoltaic (PV) cells and modules, deepening a partnership of the two companies.

Tesla's shares were up 3.5 percent at $220.75 in early trading on Tuesday.

Japan's Panasonic, which has been retreating from low-margin consumer electronics to focus more on automotive components and other businesses targeting corporate clients, will make the investment in Tesla's factory in Buffalo, New York.

The US electric car maker is making a long-term purchase commitment from Panasonic as part of the deal, besides providing factory buildings and infrastructure.

In a statement on Tuesday, the two companies said they plan to start production of PV modules in the summer of 2017 and increase to one gigawatt of module production by 2019.

The plan is part of the solar partnership that the two companies first announced in October, but which did not disclose investment details.

Tesla is working exclusively with longtime partner Panasonic to supply batteries for its upcoming Model 3, the company's first mass-market car. Panasonic is also the exclusive supplier of batteries to Tesla's Model S and Model X.

© Thomson Reuters 2016

Tags: Tesla, Panasonic, Electric Cars
Qualcomm Fined $854 Million by South Korean Regulator for Violating Completion Laws
India Has Greatest Interest in Mobile Development Courses, Says Google
Zen Admire Thrill
Panasonic to Invest Over $256 Million in Tesla's US Solar Cell Plant
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Admire Thrill
TRENDING
  1. Carrie Fisher, Star Wars Princess, Dies at 60
  2. The Best Mobiles of 2016 Under Rs. 10,000
  3. Leaked Images Claimed to Show Nokia's Anticipated Android Phones
  4. Lenovo K6 Note Review
  5. Xiaomi Mi 6 Leaks Now Tip a February or April Launch
  6. Reliance Jio Said to Seek Time Till Thursday to Respond to TRAI Query
  7. This Budget 4G VoLTE-Capable Smartphone Is Priced at Rs. 2,799
  8. iPhone With 5-Inch Screen, Vertical Dual-Cameras Said to Be in the Works
  9. TRAI Asks Reliance Jio to Explain How New Offer Doesn't Violate Norms
  10. Lyf F1S With 4G VoLTE Support, 5.2-Inch Display Launched at Rs. 10,099
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2016. All rights reserved.