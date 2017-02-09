Oral-B has launched its Oral-B PRO 600 and PRO 2000 rechargeable electric toothbrushes in India at Rs. 3,800 and Rs. 5,800 respectively. The toothbrushes are already available on Amazon India and the company claims that its electric toothbrushes help users in removing up to 100 percent more plaque than regular toothbrushes.

Both the newly unveiled toothbrushes feature criss-cross bristles at a 16-degree angle which "oscillate, rotate, and pulsate" to help users remove plaque from their teeth, the company said in a release. Both Oral-B PRO 600 and PRO 2000 have an on-handle timer that alerts users every 30 seconds to remind them to move and clean the next quadrant of their mouth. The electric toothbrushes feature a round brush head, which company says helps in cleaning hard-to-reach areas in mouth.

While PRO 600 comes with a single Daily Clean mode, the PRO 2000, the more feature-rich and expensive toothbrush out of the two, comes with Daily Clean and Gum Care modes. Apart from this, PRO 2000 also features a visible pressure sensor that lights up to alert you when you are brushing too hard, the company said in its release.

Commenting on the launch, Phillip Hundeshagen, research and development expert at Oral-B, said "Oral-B has been a leading innovator in oral care for more than 60 years, and we're proud to introduce our new electric toothbrushes, including the Oral-B Pro 2000 in India with oscillating, rotating, pulsating (ORP) technology. Its unique oscillating, rotating and pulsating action moves up to 48,800 times removing up to 100 percent more plaque versus a regular brush."