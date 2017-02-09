Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Oral-B PRO 600, PRO 2000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrushes Launched in India

 
09 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Oral-B PRO 600, PRO 2000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrushes Launched in India

Highlights

  • The Oral-B PRO 2000 comes with Daily Clean and Gum Care modes
  • Oral-B PRO 2000 has visible pressure sensor
  • Both brushes are available in Amazon India already

Oral-B has launched its Oral-B PRO 600 and PRO 2000 rechargeable electric toothbrushes in India at Rs. 3,800 and Rs. 5,800 respectively. The toothbrushes are already available on Amazon India and the company claims that its electric toothbrushes help users in removing up to 100 percent more plaque than regular toothbrushes.

Both the newly unveiled toothbrushes feature criss-cross bristles at a 16-degree angle which "oscillate, rotate, and pulsate" to help users remove plaque from their teeth, the company said in a release. Both Oral-B PRO 600 and PRO 2000 have an on-handle timer that alerts users every 30 seconds to remind them to move and clean the next quadrant of their mouth. The electric toothbrushes feature a round brush head, which company says helps in cleaning hard-to-reach areas in mouth.

While PRO 600 comes with a single Daily Clean mode, the PRO 2000, the more feature-rich and expensive toothbrush out of the two, comes with Daily Clean and Gum Care modes. Apart from this, PRO 2000 also features a visible pressure sensor that lights up to alert you when you are brushing too hard, the company said in its release.

Commenting on the launch, Phillip Hundeshagen, research and development expert at Oral-B, said "Oral-B has been a leading innovator in oral care for more than 60 years, and we're proud to introduce our new electric toothbrushes, including the Oral-B Pro 2000 in India with oscillating, rotating, pulsating (ORP) technology. Its unique oscillating, rotating and pulsating action moves up to 48,800 times removing up to 100 percent more plaque versus a regular brush."

Tags: Oral-B PRO 600, Oral-B PRO 2000, Electric Toothbrushes, ELectric Rechargeable Brushes, Others, India
Xiaomi Mi MIX Running Android 7.0 Nougat Spotted in Benchmarks; Update Likely to Start Soon
Unboxed Mobiles
Oral-B PRO 600, PRO 2000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrushes Launched in India
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. iPhone 8 May Be the Most Expensive Smartphone From Apple
  2. Xiaomi Mi MIX Likely to Receive Android Nougat Update Soon
  3. HTC 10 evo With 5.5-Inch QHD Display, Snapdragon 810 Launched in India
  4. WhatsApp for Windows Phone Update Increases Media Sharing Limit to 30
  5. Next-Gen Wireless Communications Technology Is Now Officially Called 5G
  6. Destiny 2 Leak Reveals It May Be Called Destiny II: Forge of Hope
  7. How to Join or Leave WhatsApp Beta Test on Android
  8. Nokia 6 Expected to Have Better Supply in Coming Days, Says HMD Global
  9. Six Things You Can Do on Android That You Can’t on an iPhone
  10. Facebook Lite Is Now Being Used by Over 200 Million People
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.