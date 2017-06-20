Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia Completes Withings Rebranding, Launches Weighing Scale and Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor

 
20 June 2017
Nokia Completes Withings Rebranding, Launches Weighing Scale and Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor

Highlights

  • The new Nokia Body has been launched for $59.95
  • The new Health Mate app is available for iOS and Android
  • The new Nokia BPM+ wireless blood pressure monitor is priced at $129.95

Completing the transition of products from the Withings brand, Nokia has now introduced two new health products, apart from rebranding existing ones. The new devices include the Nokia Body BMI Wi-Fi connected scale, and the Nokia BPM+ soft-cuff wireless blood pressure monitor. Nokia even redesigned the Health Mate app to bring a new navigation system and program features. The rebranded and new products are now available online at health.nokia.com and leading retailers worldwide including Best Buy, Amazon.com, and Bed, Bath & Beyond. For those unaware, Withings is a fitness and health-focused brand that Nokia had acquired in June 2016. Nokia at its MWC 2017 event announced that all Withings products will acquire the Nokia brand name.

Nokia Body

First up, the Nokia Body is a new BMI Wi-Fi connected scale priced at $59.95 (roughly Rs. 3,800). It essentially offers smart weight management for the entire family and provides high accuracy measurements via a patented Position Control technology that detects the body position. The scale has a weight trend graph that shows your progress during each weigh-in to stay motivated. It provides instant access to BMI trend and data analysis over time inside the Health Mate app to help users reach their goals. The Nokia Body scale also recognises up to eight users with independent sync, and even offers personalised coaching and nutrition tracking features of reach individual. The Nokia Body scale is available at health.nokia.com, Amazon.com, and Best Buy.

Nokia BPM+

Nokia BPM+ is a new compact wireless blood pressure monitor that lets you measure their blood pressure at home or when travelling. BPM+ measures systolic and diastolic blood pressure and heart rate, and shows the results on the Health Mate app. BPM+ ensures accurate monitoring of blood pressure and heart rate over time, and even collects data for medical professionals' intervention and understanding. BPM+ is available at health.nokia.com and Best Buy and will retail for $129.95.

Redesigned Nokia Health Mate app

The Nokia Health Mate app has also been redesigned and now has improved navigation for discovery of content and new wellness programs to help users reach health goals based on their specific health and well-being needs. The app now has five new programs including Sleep Smarter, Better Body (available for pre-order), Pregnancy Tracker, Healthier Heart and the Leaderboard to improve sleep, manage weight and fat mass, control blood pressure, cope with weight gain during pregnancy, and get more active. The app is available for free for Android and iOS users both.

Other existing products that have been rebranded to Nokia include Body Cardio, Body+, Nokia Steel, Nokia BPM, Nokia Home, and Nokia Thermo. Nokia also confirmed that the rebranded and new health products are coming soon to retailers like CVS, Target, Babies'R'Us, and Apple.

Tasneem Akolawala

