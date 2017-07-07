NDTV Gadget Guru Awards 2017 Winners Announced

The list of NDTV Gadget Guru Awards 2017 winners is as follows:
- Audio Product of the Year (Upto Rs. 5 Lakh): Devialet Phantom Gold
- Consumer Electronic Product of the Year: Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2 and Amazon Fire TV Stick
- Television of the Year: LG Signature OLED 4K
- Camera of the Year: Go Pro Hero 5 Black
- Portable Computing Product of the Year: Apple MacBook Pro with TouchBar
- Tech Peripheral of the Year: Airtel Internet TV
- Smartphone of the Year (Above Rs. 20,000): Samsung Galaxy S8
- Smartphone of the Year (Under Rs. 20,000): Xiaomi Redmi 4
- Gaming App/ Game of the Year: Pokemon Go
- Wearable Gadget of the Year: Apple Watch Series 2
- Personal Audio Product of the Year: Sony MDR 1000X
- Gadget Eye Candy of the Year: HP Spectre
- Tech Innovation of the Year: HTC Vive
- Most Innovative Campaign of the Year: Jio
- NDTV Gadget of the Year (Viewers' Choice: Samsung Galaxy S8
- NDTV Gadget of the Year (Jury’s Choice): Samsung Galaxy S8