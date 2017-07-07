NDTV Gadget Guru Awards 2017 Winners Announced

The list of NDTV Gadget Guru Awards 2017 winners is as follows: Audio Product of the Year (Upto Rs. 5 Lakh): Devialet Phantom Gold

Consumer Electronic Product of the Year: Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2 and Amazon Fire TV Stick

Television of the Year: LG Signature OLED 4K

Camera of the Year: Go Pro Hero 5 Black

Portable Computing Product of the Year: Apple MacBook Pro with TouchBar

Tech Peripheral of the Year: Airtel Internet TV

Smartphone of the Year (Above Rs. 20,000): Samsung Galaxy S8

Smartphone of the Year (Under Rs. 20,000): Xiaomi Redmi 4

Gaming App/ Game of the Year: Pokemon Go

Wearable Gadget of the Year: Apple Watch Series 2

Personal Audio Product of the Year: Sony MDR 1000X

Gadget Eye Candy of the Year: HP Spectre

Tech Innovation of the Year: HTC Vive

Most Innovative Campaign of the Year: Jio

NDTV Gadget of the Year (Viewers' Choice: Samsung Galaxy S8

NDTV Gadget of the Year (Jury’s Choice): Samsung Galaxy S8

