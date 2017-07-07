Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

NDTV Gadget Guru Awards 2017 Winners Announced

 
07 July 2017
The list of NDTV Gadget Guru Awards 2017 winners is as follows:

  • Audio Product of the Year (Upto Rs. 5 Lakh): Devialet Phantom Gold
  • Consumer Electronic Product of the Year: Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2 and Amazon Fire TV Stick
  • Television of the Year: LG Signature OLED 4K
  • Camera of the Year: Go Pro Hero 5 Black
  • Portable Computing Product of the Year: Apple MacBook Pro with TouchBar
  • Tech Peripheral of the Year: Airtel Internet TV
  • Smartphone of the Year (Above Rs. 20,000): Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Smartphone of the Year (Under Rs. 20,000): Xiaomi Redmi 4
  • Gaming App/ Game of the Year: Pokemon Go
  • Wearable Gadget of the Year: Apple Watch Series 2
  • Personal Audio Product of the Year: Sony MDR 1000X
  • Gadget Eye Candy of the Year: HP Spectre
  • Tech Innovation of the Year: HTC Vive
  • Most Innovative Campaign of the Year: Jio
  • NDTV Gadget of the Year (Viewers' Choice: Samsung Galaxy S8
  • NDTV Gadget of the Year (Jury’s Choice): Samsung Galaxy S8

