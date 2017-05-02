Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Infosys Plans to Hire 10,000 American Workers, Open 4 US Tech Centres

 
02 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Infosys Plans to Hire 10,000 American Workers, Open 4 US Tech Centres

IT services firm Infosys Ltd said late on Monday that it plans to hire 10,000 American workers in the next two years and open four technology centres in the United States, starting with a centre this August in Indiana, the home state of Vice President Mike Pence.

The move comes at a time when Infosys and some of its Indian peers such as Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro have become political targets in the United States for allegedly displacing jobs of American workers by flying in foreign workers on temporary visas to service their clients in the country.

The IT service firms rely heavily on the H1-B visa programme, which President Trump has ordered federal agencies to review.

In a telephone interview with Reuters from Indiana, Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka said his company plans to hire American workers in fields such as artificial intelligence.

He said the firm has already hired 2,000 American workers as part of a previous effort started in 2014.

"When you think about it from a US point of view, obviously creating more American jobs and opportunities is a good thing," Sikka said.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Infosys, H 1B Visa, Donald Trump, TCS, IT, India, H 1B Visa Reform
US Appeals Court Will Not Rehear 'Net Neutrality' Challenge
Orange Is the New Black Leak Unlikely to Hurt Netflix, Say Analysts
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
Infosys Plans to Hire 10,000 American Workers, Open 4 US Tech Centres
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

LYF F1S
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Now Lets You Pin Your Favourite Chats on Top
  2. Jio Accounts for Nearly 40 Percent of India's Broadband Connections: TRAI
  3. Best Chrome Extensions to Block Ads
  4. Amazon Fire TV Stick vs Google Chromecast: Which One Is Right for You?
  5. iPhone 8 Mould Image Leak Tips Key Design Details
  6. This Upcoming Android Phone Is Claimed to Be the World's Most Hack-Proof
  7. Has JioTV Become a Real Option for Cord-Cutters in India?
  8. Sachin Tendulkar, Smartron to Launch srt.phone on Wednesday
  9. 10 Smartphones With 4GB RAM You Can Buy Below Rs. 20,000
  10. Some Samsung Galaxy S8 Users Are Reporting Random Restart Issues
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.