Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Indian IT Industry Worst Hit As Tech Jobs Dry Up: Study

 
16 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Indian IT Industry Worst Hit As Tech Jobs Dry Up: Study

Highlights

  • Indian IT industry saw a 17 percent decline in new jobs in May 2017
  • BPO and telecom sectors also saw declining hiring
  • In the overall job market, hiring is down 4 percent

Hiring by the Indian IT companies declined 17 percent year-on-year in May 2017 as volatility in the technology sector continues, according to the recently-released Naukri JobSpeak study. Other tech jobs, such as by BPO (down 10 percent) and telecom (dip of 7 percent) companies, also saw downturn in the month compared to the corresponding period last year. The study documents hiring via Naukri.com, a division of Info Edge (India) Limited, and publishes results based on job listings added to the site month-on-month.

Tech was the worst-hit sector overall, but the oil & gas sector also saw an 18 percent decrease in hiring, and pharma was down 1 percent. There were no new jobs in the construction industry, the study says. On the other hand, hiring in the banking and insurance sectors rose 8 percent and 4 percent, respectively. The auto industry recorded the highest rate of increase in new jobs at 20 percent. Overall, there was a 4 percent negative growth in new jobs in May 2017, the study says.

By functional areas, BPO was the worst hit as it recorded a 16 percent decline in hiring, while IT-software sector saw a 14 percent decrease in new jobs the past month over May 2016. In the overall job market, there was an 11 percent dip in new jobs for those with 0-3 years’ experience in May compared to April 2017. Senior management hiring also fell, with 6 percent drop in new jobs for those with 13-16 years’ experience.

Top IT companies such as Infosys, Wipro, and Cognizant reportedly plan to or have laid off several employees; the number is said to run in the thousands for the three combined. According to executive search firm Head Hunters India, as many as 1.75 lakh to 2 lakh IT jobs will be cut annually for the next three years. However, IT industry body NASSCOM has claimed the reports of mass layoffs in the sector are incorrect.

Even as this happens at home, IT companies prepare to hire more locals in the US as they feel the pressure in the US against the use of H-1B visas in what is seen as a protectionist measure. In fact, Infosys has confirmed it will create 10,000 new jobs in the US.

But the protectionist measures of the biggest IT market in the world are not considered to be the only cause of concern, as the technology industry moves fast and employees to need to update their skills. In fact, many are said to be re-skilling themselves with new technologies and languages as automation is expected to take away up to 5 lakh jobs from India’s IT sector.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Indian IT, Indian IT jobs, indian it job cuts, IT jobs, It jobs in India, Infosys, Cognizant, WIPRO
HTC U11 Early Sales Better Than HTC 10 and M9, Claims HTC
E3 2017: Gamers Face Their Demons in Virtual Reality
HotDeals 360
Indian IT Industry Worst Hit As Tech Jobs Dry Up: Study
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oppo A37
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A Up for Grabs Today
  2. HTC U11 ‘Squeezable Smartphone’ to Launch in India Today
  3. Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 Android Smartphones Launched in India
  4. Indian IT Industry Worst Hit As Tech Jobs Dry Up
  5. How to Check Your Reliance Jio Plan, Validity, and Balance
  6. The Best Deals on Phones & Other Electronics From Paytm's Pre-GST Sale
  7. Nokia 6 Launched in India, but How Does it Fare Against the Competition?
  8. Moto C Plus With 4000mAh Battery Set to Launch in India on Monday
  9. Reliance Jio Registers Slowest Subscriber Growth Ever in April: TRAI Data
  10. GST Compliance Products Are Indian IT Industry's Flavour of the Month
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.