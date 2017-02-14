Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Haven't Withdrawn Governance Concerns, Says Infosys Co-Founder Narayana Murthy

 
14 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Haven't Withdrawn Governance Concerns, Says Infosys Co-Founder Narayana Murthy

Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy on Monday denied that he had withdrawn his concerns about governance lapses at the firm, saying the Board has to address these "properly" and "full transparency should be displayed and people responsible for it should become accountable".

"No, I have not withdrawn my concern. They have to be addressed properly by the Board and full transparency should be displayed and people responsible for it should become accountable," Murthy told PTI.

Murthy was responding to reports that he had backed down from the confrontation with the Board over corporate governance issues.

Asked about his view on the integrity of Infosys Board members, Murthy said while all the member are "good intentioned people of high integrity, but even good people sometimes make mistakes".

"...good leadership demands that they listen to all concerned shareholders, re-evaluate their decisions, and take corrective action. I hope they take corrective action soon and improve governance for a better future for the company," he added.

Over the last few days, Infosys has come under fire from co-founders like Murthy who have publicly raised concerns on alleged corporate governance lapses at the Bengaluru-based firm.

Some of the founders have aired concerns about CEO Vishal Sikka's $11 million pay and expensive severance packages for former executives Rajiv Bansal (CFO) and David Kennedy (General Counsel).

They had also called for re-constitution of the Board, demanding that Chairman Ramaswami Seshasayee step down, taking responsibility for the "lapses".

Infosys has, however, defended itself saying all decisions were made "in the overall interest of the company" and that it has made "full disclosures" on all developments.

Infosys founders, along with their family members, owned 12.75 percent in the company at the end of December 2016, as per the data available with BSE.

Tags: Vishal Sikka, Infosys, Infosys CEO, Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka, Vishal Sikka Salary, Narayana Murthy
Nikon Shelves DL Series of Point-and-Shoot Cameras; Will Let Go of Over 1,000 Employees
China's Huawei, Philippine Telco Join Forces in 5G Deal
Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
Haven't Withdrawn Governance Concerns, Says Infosys Co-Founder Narayana Murthy
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 3, Nokia 5 May Launch Alongside Nokia 3310 Refresh at MWC 2017
  2. Nokia 6 Is Available in India but There's Nothing Official About It
  3. Paytm's The Great Apple Sale Has iPhone 7, MacBook Pro Cashback Offers
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Price, Valentine's Day Deals, and More: 360 Daily
  5. Moto G5 Price Rumoured to Be Lower Than Moto G4's Launch Price
  6. Xiaomi, Apple, Samsung Discounts, and Other Valentine's Day Deals
  7. Six WhatsApp Features You May Not Know About
  8. Samsung Reportedly Doubles First Shipments of Galaxy S8
  9. Some Google Self-Driving Car Staff Quit Because They Were Paid Too Much
  10. Samsung Reportedly Codenames Galaxy Note 8 Project as 'Baikal'
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.