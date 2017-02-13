Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

H1B Visa Changes: Government Said to Seek Data From Industry to Take Up Issue

 
13 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
H1B Visa Changes: Government Said to Seek Data From Industry to Take Up Issue

The government has sought detailed business data from the industry, mainly the IT companies, so that it can effectively take up their concerns over the US visa issue with the new American administration.

The issues related with visa was discussed during a meeting chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week.

It was suggested that the industry body like Nasscom should collate the data and assess the likely impact of the proposed changes in the visa regime by the US.

H1B Visa: What It Is, the Proposed Visa Reforms, and More Things You Need to Know

"The government needs solid data to take up the industry concerns with America," sources said.

An industry source too stated that they have been advised to share the data "as in how much business will be impacted due to the new American visa policy".

Sitharaman on February 9 held detailed discussions with top government officials and industry representatives on the proposed tightening of the US visa regime and its impact on the domestic IT sector.

Secretaries from the ministries of external affairs, finance, telecommunication, electronics and IT, commerce as well as DIPP, besides representatives of industry chambers and Nasscom, were present.

The proposed overhaul of popular H-1B visa regime by US President Donald Trump has raised concerns among Indian IT firms, as any changes in the visa regime may result in higher operational costs and shortage of skilled workers for the $110 billion (roughly Rs. 7,36,324 crores) Indian outsourcing industry.

Indian IT sector, which contributes 9.3 percent to the country's GDP, is one of the largest private sector employers of 3.7 million people.

The US accounts for nearly 62 percent of the exports, while EU is the second largest market for the Indian IT services exporters contributing approximately 28 percent.

Recently, a US legislation (Lofgren Bill) has been introduced that proposes doubling of the minimum wages of H-1B visa holders to $130,000. The current H-1B minimum wage of $60,000 was fixed in 1989 and has since remained unchanged.

Such protectionist stance by the US could also spell more trouble for IT firms that are already facing strong headwinds from currency fluctuation and cautious client spending.

Tags: H 1B Visa, H 1B Visa Donald Trump, Donald Trump, India, Nasscom, Internet, IT
Reliance Jio Effect: Reliance Communications Reports Net Loss as Competition Increases
Competition Heats Up in the Race to Build Space Robots
Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
H1B Visa Changes: Government Said to Seek Data From Industry to Take Up Issue
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio May Allot Fresh 6-Series Mobile Numbers to New Subscribers
  2. Ten Years On, Is Flipkart's Culture Due for an Overhaul?
  3. Apple, Motorola Announce Cashbacks, Offers for Valentine's Day
  4. Xiaomi Details Price and Specifications of Redmi Note 4X
  5. Moto G5 Price Rumoured to Be Lower Than Moto G4's Launch Price
  6. Apple CEO Says Augmented Reality Could Be as Big as the Smartphone
  7. Controversy Behind Infosys CEO's Rs. 73-Crore Salary Explained
  8. Six WhatsApp Features You May Not Know About
  9. HMD Global May Soon Launch Nokia N-Series Smartphones
  10. Microsoft Must Look Like Everyone, Every Organisation, Says CEO Nadella
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.