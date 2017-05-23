Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Tried to Restrict Media Coverage of Gender Discrimination Case: Report

 
23 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Tried to Restrict Media Coverage of Gender Discrimination Case: Report

Highlights

  • The company tried to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the US DoL
  • The DoL had accused Google of systematically underpaying women
  • Critics said it appeared that Google was trying to limit media scrutiny

Google tried to restrict the media coverage of a gender discrimination case brought by the US government alleging that the company had violated federal laws when it did not provide employees' salary history and contact information as part of an audit, a media report has claimed.

The company tried to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the US Department of Labour, claiming that a government attorney may have violated ethics rules after he/she did an interview with The Guardian.

Referring to the court documents, the newspaper on Monday said Google unsuccessfully argued that a judge should dismiss a lawsuit filed by the US Department of Labor (DoL).

The DoL had accused Google of systematically underpaying women and the court battle centres on the company's refusal to hand over salary data the government has requested to which Google replied by saying that the data request was overly broad and violates its workers' privacy.

The report observed that the motion for dismissal of the case shows Google's aggressive efforts to end the case.

Critics said it appeared that Google was attempting to limit media scrutiny with unusual tactics that raise free press concerns and seem to contradict the corporation's public claims that it is committed to transparency and accountability in its efforts to promote equal pay.

It was also reported that Google tried to restrict press access during a hearing last month.

"Following a private meeting with the judge about the Guardian's reporting, Google's attorney requested that the proceeding be closed to the media before continuing, but a DoL attorney objected and the judge sided with the government," the report said.

Google has repeatedly claimed that it has eliminated its gender pay gap globally with innovative compensation models.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google, US Department of Labour, Google Discrimination, Gender Discrimination, DoL
Ericsson Introduces Customised Network Solutions for Indian Market
Honor 6A Launched: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More
HotDeals 360
Google Tried to Restrict Media Coverage of Gender Discrimination Case: Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Celkon Diamond U
TRENDING
  1. Everything You Need to Know About the Paytm Payments Bank in 10 Points
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 4 First Sale in India Sees 250,000 Units Sold in 8 Minutes
  3. Government Says Tesla Doesn't Need to Locally Source Parts in India
  4. CBSE Results 2017 Class 12: How to Check Marks Online
  5. ExtraTorrent Is Back Online, Albeit With a New Domain
  6. OnePlus 5 Colour Variants Teased, Might Offer Interesting Choices
  7. Microsoft Surface Pro With Alcantara Keyboard, New Surface Pen Launched
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Launch Offers & More
  9. Nokia 9 With Snapdragon 835 SoC Allegedly Spotted on Benchmarks
  10. Reliance Jio Prime Subscription Not Driving Growth, Says UBS Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.