Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who has a B.Tech degree from IIT Kharagpur, will relive his old days in the campus with teachers and students at a function in Kolkata next week.

"Sundar Pichai, CEO Google and Distinguished Alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, has expressed his desire to visit the campus in the first week of January 2017," IIT-Kgp director Partha Pratim Chakrabarti said.

The institute is inviting students to come back to campus on time after the winter break to be able to listen to Pichai.

At an open-air theatre in the campus, the Google man will discuss his past, present and future at a function titled 'A journey back to the past to inspire the future' on January 5.

Pichai had passed out from the elite institute in 1993 with a B.Tech in metallurgical and materials engineering.

He then went on to pursue an MS in Engineering and Materials Science from Stanford University and an MBA from the Wharton School.