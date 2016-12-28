Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Google CEO Sundar Pichai to Meet Students at Alma Mater IIT Kharagpur on January 5

 
28 December 2016
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
Google CEO Sundar Pichai to Meet Students at Alma Mater IIT Kharagpur on January 5

Highlights

  • Google CEO Sundar Pichai will arrive India on January 5
  • He will interact with IIT Kharagpur students in Kolkata
  • Sundar Pichai is an alumnus of IIT-Kgp

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who has a B.Tech degree from IIT Kharagpur, will relive his old days in the campus with teachers and students at a function in Kolkata next week.

"Sundar Pichai, CEO Google and Distinguished Alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, has expressed his desire to visit the campus in the first week of January 2017," IIT-Kgp director Partha Pratim Chakrabarti said.

The institute is inviting students to come back to campus on time after the winter break to be able to listen to Pichai.

At an open-air theatre in the campus, the Google man will discuss his past, present and future at a function titled 'A journey back to the past to inspire the future' on January 5.

Pichai had passed out from the elite institute in 1993 with a B.Tech in metallurgical and materials engineering.

He then went on to pursue an MS in Engineering and Materials Science from Stanford University and an MBA from the Wharton School.

Later on he joined Google in 2004 as its vice president of product management, where he led the team working on Google's Chrome browser and operating system, before being elevated as its CEO last year.

Tags: IIT Khagarpur, Sundar Pichai, Google, India
Gionee M2017 With 7000mAh Battery, Reliance Jio vs TRAI, Xiaomi Mi 6 Rumours, and More: Your 360 Daily
Reliance Jio Said to Seek Time Till Thursday to Respond to TRAI Query on Promotional Offer
Zen Admire Thrill
Google CEO Sundar Pichai to Meet Students at Alma Mater IIT Kharagpur on January 5
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Admire Thrill
TRENDING
  1. Carrie Fisher, Star Wars Princess, Dies at 60
  2. The Best Mobiles of 2016 Under Rs. 10,000
  3. Leaked Images Claimed to Show Nokia's Anticipated Android Phones
  4. Lenovo K6 Note Review
  5. Xiaomi Mi 6 Leaks Now Tip a February or April Launch
  6. Reliance Jio Said to Seek Time Till Thursday to Respond to TRAI Query
  7. This Budget 4G VoLTE-Capable Smartphone Is Priced at Rs. 2,799
  8. iPhone With 5-Inch Screen, Vertical Dual-Cameras Said to Be in the Works
  9. TRAI Asks Reliance Jio to Explain How New Offer Doesn't Violate Norms
  10. Lyf F1S With 4G VoLTE Support, 5.2-Inch Display Launched at Rs. 10,099
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2016. All rights reserved.