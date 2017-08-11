Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Free Speech 'March on Google' Planned by Alt-Right Protesters

 
11 August 2017
Free Speech 'March on Google' Planned by Alt-Right Protesters

Highlights

  • Alt-right protesters are planning a "March On Google" next week
  • The marches will take place "anywhere Google has an office"
  • March to raise awareness about Google's "one-sided bias"

Alt-right protesters are planning a "March On Google" next week, following the US tech giant's firing of an employee over his internal company memo discussing gender differences in the workforce, the media reported.

Far right Internet activist Jack Posobiec and "a coalition of free speech activists around the US" organised the march, according to the official "MarchOnGoogle" site.

"We are going to raise awareness about Google's one-sided bias and campaign against dissenting opinions and voices," Posobiec told the media on Thursday.

Google Anti-Diversity Memo Author James Damore Says He's Not a Sexist

The marches will take place "anywhere Google has an office" including Austin, Boston, New York City, Mountain View, and Washington D.C., reports The Hill magazine.

"Google is a monopoly, and it's abusing its power to silence dissent and manipulate election results," says the website.

"Their company YouTube is censoring and silencing dissenting voices by creating "ghettos" for videos questioning the dominant narrative. We will thus be Marching on Google!"

Google Cancels Town Hall Meeting on Anti-Diversity Memo Over Worker Safety Concerns

James Damore, a software engineer at Google, was fired this week after he circulated a controversial anti-diversity memo.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Damore's memo violated the company's code of conduct.

