Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Canada to Start Teaching Computer Coding in Kindergarten

 
15 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Canada to Start Teaching Computer Coding in Kindergarten

Highlights

  • About 500,000 students will be offered the coding opportunity in Canada
  • The coding programme will be rolled out over the next two years
  • 500 teachers across the country will be provided with its training

Canadian schoolchildren will soon start learning computer coding and other digital skills from kindergarten through to high school, the government announced Wednesday.

About 500,000 students will be offered the opportunity to take part in the CAD 50 million ($38 million) program over the next two years, according to the science ministry.

"Many jobs today rely on the ability of Canadian workers to solve problems using digital skills," said a statement.

"The demand for such skills will only intensify as the number of software and data companies increases - whether they sell music online or design self-driving cars, for example," it said.

Five hundred teachers across the country will be provided with the training and tools to teach digital skills and coding.

The government also wants the program to encourage more young women and indigenous children to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Canada, Computer Coding, Coding
Ahead of OnePlus 5 Launch, OnePlus Flaunts Its Customer Care Services
HotDeals 360
Canada to Start Teaching Computer Coding in Kindergarten
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oppo A37
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 Android Smartphones Launched in India
  2. Reliance Jio Subscriber Growth Lowest in April, TRAI Data Reveals
  3. Nokia 6 Launched in India, but How Does it Fare Against the Competition?
  4. Moto Z2 Play Now Available via Flipkart and Offline Retail at Rs. 27,999
  5. OnePlus 5 Price, Specifications, Images Leaked Yet Again
  6. Jupiter Is the Oldest Planet in the Solar System, New Evidence Shows
  7. Ahead of OnePlus 5 Launch, OnePlus Flaunts Its Customer Care Services
  8. Galaxy J7 Pro With Samsung Pay, J7 Max With 'Samsung Pay Mini' Launched
  9. OnePlus 5 Registrations Already Open in China, Attracting Huge Numbers
  10. Arguments, Divorces & More: 'Secret History' Behind the Original iPhone
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.