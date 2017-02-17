Fortune has announced its annual 'World's Most Admired Companies' list, and Apple has topped for the tenth year in a row. Samsung, on other hand, has not made the list which seems to have been the result of the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco that rocked the company last year.

The new list from Fortune includes some of the big names from technology industry including Amazon that took the second spot this year, while the company was ranked third last year. Google's parent company Alphabet was sixth in the latest list which seems to be a drop from the company's second spot last year.

Facebook and Microsoft are at eighth and ninth spots respectively in the Fortune's annual 'World's Most Admired Companies' list. Both these companies have moved up in the list compared to last year as Facebook was ranked 14th in the list while Microsoft was at the 17th spot.

Photo Credit: Fortune

One of the big names in technology sector, Samsung, is completely absent from the list this year, as its brand equity may have taken a hit due to the Galaxy Note 7 fire issues that forced the company to stop production of the smartphone. To recall, Samsung last year was at 35th spot in Fortune's annual list.

Fortune's latest list collected data from roughly 3,800 participants who are executives, directors, analysts, and experts from the industry.

"We began with a universe of about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest US companies ranked by revenue, along with non-US companies in Fortune's Global 500 database that have revenues of USD 10 billion or more," the publication said.

Fortune collaborated with its partner Korn Ferry Hay Group on the latest survey of corporate reputations.

Written with PTI inputs