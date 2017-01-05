Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Apple Confirms $1 Billion Investment in SoftBank Tech Fund

 
05 January 2017
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
Apple Confirms $1 Billion Investment in SoftBank Tech Fund

Apple Inc confirmed on Wednesday its plans to invest $1 billion (roughly Rs. 6,790 crores) in a tech fund being set up by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp.

SoftBank has said it is investing at least $25 billion (roughly Rs. 1,69,780 crores) in the fund and has been in talks with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund for an investment that could be as much as $45 billion.

"We believe their new fund will speed the development of technologies which may be strategically important to Apple," company spokesman Josh Rosenstock told Reuters.

SoftBank has also said that it plans to make future large-scale investments via the tech fund, rather than on its own.

Reuters reported in December, citing sources familiar with the matter, that Apple had held talks with SoftBank about the investment.

SoftBank confirmed that Apple invested, said Benjamin Spicehandler, an outside public relations representative for SoftBank. He added that Foxconn, Oracle founder Larry Ellison's family office and chipmaker Qualcomm also have said they intend to invest in the fund.

© Thomson Reuters 2016

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: Apple, SoftBank
LG Display in Talks to Supply LCD TV Panels to Rival Samsung Electronics
Tesla Flips the Switch on the Gigafactory
VIVO V5
Apple Confirms $1 Billion Investment in SoftBank Tech Fund
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VIVO V5
TRENDING
  1. Asus Launches ZenFone AR, World's First Smartphone With 8GB of RAM
  2. How to Use High-Speed Data on Reliance Jio Beyond 1GB Daily Limit
  3. 10 Smartphones to Look Forward to In 2017
  4. Airtel Offers a Year of Free Data to Those Switching to Its 4G Network
  5. There May Be Up to 7 Nokia Android Phones Launched This Year
  6. Google Unveils Digital Unlocked and My Business Websites for Indian SMBs
  7. BlackBerry Mercury QWERTY Smartphone Set to Launch at MWC 2017
  8. iPhone 6 16GB Available for as Low as Rs. 9,990 on Flipkart With Exchange
  9. Snapdragon 835, CES 2017 Announcements, and More: Your 360 Daily
  10. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.