Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Acer Air Monitor With IFTTT Integration Launched Ahead of MWC 2017

 
24 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Acer Air Monitor With IFTTT Integration Launched Ahead of MWC 2017

Highlights

  • Acer Air Monitor comes with IFTTT integration to trigger actions
  • The Acer Air Monitor will be available in select regions in Q2
  • It will be put on display at the upcoming MWC 2017

Considering the air pollution increasing day-by-day, Acer has launched an air purifier called Acer Air Monitor ahead of MWC. The Acer Air Monitor is a smart device that detects the air quality in real time and lets you monitor the air quality indicators via its companion phone app. It also comes with IFTTT integration to trigger actions based on the air quality inside your premises. Acer's Air Monitor is slated to arrive in select markets in Q2, while the prices have not been detailed by the company.

According to Acer, the Air Monitor uses a wide variety of sensors to track six key air quality indicators, including TVOC (Total Volatile Organic Compounds), carbon dioxide, PM2.5, PM10, temperature, and humidity. The data collected can be viewed and monitored using the app, wherein you can also send alerts via push notifications if any of the quality indicators cross the predefined limits. The Acer Air Monitor is designed with a simple and sleek chassis that mounts an LED light, which changes colours based on the degree of air quality. There's also an integrated sensor that checks for the ambient light and turns the LED off to prevent distracting you from your slumber.

MWC 2017: What to Expect from Nokia, Moto, LG, Jio, and Others

The Acer Air Monitor also comes with the third-party IFTTT integration that lets you send actions to it as and when air quality changes. For example, you can trigger IFTTT to blow the Air Monitor in full speed if the air quality crosses significant marks above the predefined parameter. This all can be done using Acer's companion app for smartphones. As we mentioned, the Acer Air Monitor will be showcased at the MWC trade show. It's worth mentioning that the exact specifications, price and availability will vary by region, Acer notes.

Commenting on the sidelines of the launch, Wayne Ma, General Manager of IoB, Acer Cloud Technology (Taiwan) Inc., said, "In realization of our vision of the IoB (Internet of Beings), an IoT based on intelligence, we're excited to introduce the Acer Air Monitor to the market." He further added, "Research from the US and EU [Europe] both show that people on average spend about 90% of their time indoors; at home, at work, and everywhere in between, and we would like to empower people with actionable information to make better life choices."

Tags: Acer, Air Purifiers, Acer Air Monitor, Internet, MWC 2017, MWC
Shubham Verma

Shubham can usually be found busy juggling tech news and rumours, if he is not lost contemplating the state of technology and its progress towards utopia. He is a ... More

Google OnHub, Wifi Routers for Some Users Get Factory Reset; Google Apologises
WhatsApp Co-Founder Meets IT Minister; Discusses Contributions to Digital Commerce
Oppo F1s
Acer Air Monitor With IFTTT Integration Launched Ahead of MWC 2017
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F1s
TRENDING
  1. As WhatsApp Turns 8, Here are 8 Incredible Stats About the App
  2. MWC 2017: What to Expect from Nokia, Moto, LG, Jio, and Others
  3. Apple Says It's Looking Into a Report of an Exploding iPhone 7 Plus
  4. Nokia 3310 Said to Make Comeback With Colour Display, Classic Design
  5. Google Acknowledges Some Users Are Facing Gmail Sign Out Issues
  6. WhatsApp Status Revamp Goes Live Globally, Now Available to All Users
  7. NASA Discovers 7 Earth-Like Planets: Seven Things You Should Know
  8. Cloudflare Patches Bug That Leaked User Data From Millions of Websites
  9. Beware of a 'Font Wasn't Found' Malware on Google Chrome
  10. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 With 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 660 SoC Tipped to Launch in May
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.