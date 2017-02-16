Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
7-Year-Old Girl Applied for a Job at Google. This Is What CEO Sundar Pichai Said in His Reply.

 
16 February 2017
7-Year-Old Girl Applied for a Job at Google. This Is What CEO Sundar Pichai Said in His Reply.

A 7-year-old UK resident, Chloe Bridgewater wrote an adorable job application letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai without any expectations of a reply. However, she was in for a pleasant surprise when the CEO himself replied to the girl with words of encouragement and motivation. Pichai told Chloe to 'keep working hard and follow her dreams' and to formally apply to Google when she's finished with school.

Bridgewater's letter was handwritten directed to 'the Google Boss', upon the encouragement of her father. Business Insider reports that Chloe became interested in Google recently when she asked her dad, Andy Bridgewater, of the ideal place to work. He told her that Google would be ideal as it's known for its 'world-famous perks and cutting-edge work.' Furthermore, she learned that the office had bean bag chairs, go karts, and slides, things that no doubt added to her intrigue.

As her interest in Google peaked, she told her dad she wanted to work at Google someday, and her dad egged her on to start early. He told her to write a job application, and she did so, in her own carefree way. In her letter, she wrote that she liked computers, robots, and tablets, and was a good student in school. Apart from working at Google, she also wants to work at a chocolate factory and swim at the Olympics. She added that the only other letter she wrote was to Father Christmas. You can read the full letter below.

screen shot 2017 02 15 at 15949 pm Google job Application

Photo Credit: Business Insider

Google CEO Sundar Pichai responded by saying that he hoped that she would continue to work hard and follow her dreams. "Thank you so much for your letter. I'm glad that you like robots and computers, and hope that you will continue to learn about technology. I think that if you keep working hard and following your dreams, you can accomplish everything that you set your mind to - from working at Google to swimming in the Olympics. I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school. All the best to you and your family," he wrote.

Andy Bridgewater shared Pichai's response on LinkedIn, and said that "it's a much-needed confidence booster for Chloe, who was knocked down by a car years ago." He said that he would encourage Chloe to develop her skills and focus on her studies to fulfill her goal of working at Google in the future.

