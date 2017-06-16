Top 5 Premium Looking Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

It's amazing how much a smartphone can offer at affordable prices these days. While we have had well-specced smartphones in the under-Rs. 20,000 price range for a while now, these days you're getting some great options that give premium flagships a run for their money.

Here are five great examples of that.

Honor 8 Lite

You can't have a list of good looking smartphones under 20K without mentioning the Honor 8 Lite. It has a svelte 2.5D curved-edge glass on the front and back giving it a highly premium finish and tends to draw a lot of attention when you take it out of the pocket. Honor provides you with a translucent case in the box itself to protect the phone from potential scratches, and even with the case, the device manages to retain its good looks.

The phone boasts a 5.2-inch full-HD display and a fingerprint sensor on the back that is accurate and is super-quick to unlock the phone. With other great features that include a 12-megapixel primary camera, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, and Android Nougat out-of-the-box, the Honor 8 Lite one is a prime example of beauty with brains.

Price: Rs. 17,999

Nubia Z11 Mini S

The metal unibody on the Nubia Z11 looks pretty good and provides a surprisingly good grip. The rear has a matte finish that further enhances the grip. At just 7.6mm the Nubia Z11 mini S is fairly slim. Right below the screen, there are backlit capacitive buttons at the bottom for navigation. Out of these, the home button has a "breath light" which indicates when the phone is charging and pulsates for unread text messages.

The 5.2-inch full-HD display on the Nubia Z11 mini S gets Gorilla Glass protection and a good brightness level of 450nit. The decent cameras and snappy performance, backed up by all-day battery life is an added bonus.

Price: Rs. 16,999

Gionee A1

The Gionee A1 uses A6000 aircraft-grade material that the is used in making premium cars and planes. The rounded sides and curved back add to its visual appeal, and the device certainly feels sturdy and fits comfortably in your hands.

The fingerprint scanner is embedded in the home button, with capacitive Back and Recent buttons on either side. Gionee has added an extra dash of style to the power button with a reddish tone, which does look quite good. At 183 grams, the Gionee A1 does feel a bit on the heavier side, but the looks do make up for it.

Price: Rs. 19,999

Oppo F3

Oppo F3 is fairly slim at 7.3mm and light at 153 grams. It's a lot more pocketable compared to its more expensive 6-inch sibling, the Oppo F3s. The 5.5-inch full-HD display has slim borders on either side that cuts down on the width and makes it easy to use with one hand. It has a large capacitive Home button right below the screen with two backlit, capacitive navigation keys on either side. The power button is on the right, while the volume buttons are on the left. But despite its good looks, the chassis is built using plastic except for the metallic back plate. If you want a good looking smartphone with dual-selfie cameras, this could well be worth it.

Price: Rs. 19,990

Moto M

Unlike the Moto G5, the Moto M looks quite premium. Being the first Moto-branded smartphone with an all-metal body, it does break away from the understated looks of its siblings. It pack with a 5.5-inch full-HD IPS display with 2.5D curved glass, and a fingerprint sensor on the rear. The biggest appeal about the Moto M, as with other Moto smartphones is that it comes with a near stock version of Android.

Price:

Rs. 15,999 for 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage

Rs. 17,999 for 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage