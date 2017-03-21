Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

The Latest Selfie Expert Is Almost Here for Group Selfies

 
21 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
The Latest Selfie Expert Is Almost Here for Group Selfies

Clicking selfies is always fun and a great way to create memories. It's no wonder that social media accounts with more selfies quickly gain more popularity than the ones without. It's the new form of self-expression that has become a cultural phenomenon. Considering all this, OPPO is one of the brands who has understood the consumer sentiments and is giving people what they really want from their selfie cameras.

Many consumers are looking to capture moments by being a part of them, with the selfie cameras. OPPO was the one to identify the potential of the front camera early on and never treated it as an afterthought. It was the brand to bring out the world's first 5-megapixel selfie camera, complete with a Beauty Function, back in 2012. It was even the first to use Screen Flash for selfies. If that wasn’t enough, OPPO was the first to launch motorized rotating camera in the OPPO N3, and more recently the company even introduced an industry-first 16-megapixel front camera With Beautify 4.0 in the OPPO F1 Plus. 

It's no wonder that you can truly take great photos anytime, anywhere with an OPPO Smartphone. 

This Thursday, OPPO will be pushing selfies to a new level with the new Selfie Expert OPPO F3 Plus. The F3 Plus features the company's latest innovation - dual front cameras. So now you don't only get high quality selfies, but also have the option to just have you as the subject of the selfie, or to get a big group of people or the whole background in as well. The world can't wait to see what else the OPPO F3 Plus has to offer, when it launches on March 23.

Tags: Mobiles
US Issues Cabin Ban on Certain Electronic Items on Flights From Middle East
Idea Counters Reliance Jio Prime With Up to 12GB Data for Postpaid Users
Yu Yunicorn
The Latest Selfie Expert Is Almost Here for Group Selfies
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Yu Yunicorn
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 4A India Launch, Vodafone-Idea Merger, and More: 360 Daily
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 4A With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India at Rs. 5,999
  3. WhatsApp Text Status Feature Now Rolling Out to Android Users Worldwide
  4. Airtel Says It's Amused by Reliance Jio's Misleading Claim Allegations
  5. Now, Buy Jio Prime Membership on Paytm
  6. Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4 Prime to Launch in India Soon
  7. IRCTC SMSes Will Soon Look Just Like Tickets on Xiaomi Phones
  8. Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ Promo Images, Colour Variants, Earbuds Leaked
  9. Gionee A1 Unveiled in India; Goes Up for Pre-Booking on March 31
  10. Xiaomi Redmi 4A First Look
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.