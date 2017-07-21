Six Great Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

Once the price segment where flagship smartphones lived, the sub-Rs. 30,000 category is where the self-proclaimed 'flagship killers' now operate. Aiming to offer practically everything that a high-end flagship smartphone can offer, these mobiles are for those looking to flaunt the latest technologies and specifications with minimum compromises.

Let's meet this bunch.

Honor 8 Pro

The newest member of this pack, the Honor 8 Pro combines stunning design with top of the line specifications. Despite being just 6.97mm, the phone packs a 4000mAh battery that'll easily last you a day's worth of usage.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the Honor 8 is its camera performance, which can rival that of more expensive flagships. With a generous 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a stunning Quad HD, the Honor 8 Pro is perhaps the most phone you can get at this price.

Price: Rs. 29,999

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro

If you like big screens, the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro deserves a second look. Powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor, it comes with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone's biggest highlight is its humongous 5000mAh battery.

Price: Rs. 29,990

Oppo F3 Plus

Another big screen smartphone that's powered by a big battery, the Oppo F3 Plus comes with a 6-inch display and a 4000mAh battery. The Snapdragon 653 processor and 4GB of RAM keep things nice and smooth, and if you are a fan of selfies, the dual-selfie camera will keep you clicking.

Price: 27,990

Moto Z2 Play

If you like a smartphone that's different, then give this one a try. The Moto Z2 Play comes with Moto Mods support, letting you extend your smartphone's functionality by adding mods that can improve its camera, battery life, and more. With 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, it's no slouch in terms of specifications either.

Price: Rs. 27,9999

Vivo V5 Plus

The highlight of this smartphone is its camera performance, but there's more to it, including its good design and all-day battery life. The 5.5-inch display is vivid and the 20-megapixel front camera will have you clicking poster-sized selfies.

Prie: Rs. 27,980

iPhone SE

The smallest iPhone you can buy today is the outside pick in this segment, and the only one if you want to experience Apple's ecosystem. The most affordable pick in this list, the iPhone SE is also a great choice if you like devices with smaller screen.

Price: Rs. 26,000