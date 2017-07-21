Six Great Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

Hotstar Scores A+ on Content, but the User Experience Is a Massive Fail
Once the price segment where flagship smartphones lived, the sub-Rs. 30,000 category is where the self-proclaimed 'flagship killers' now operate. Aiming to offer practically everything that a high-end flagship smartphone can offer, these mobiles are for those looking to flaunt the latest technologies and specifications with minimum compromises.
Let's meet this bunch.
Honor 8 Pro
The newest member of this pack, the Honor 8 Pro combines stunning design with top of the line specifications. Despite being just 6.97mm, the phone packs a 4000mAh battery that'll easily last you a day's worth of usage.
Perhaps the biggest surprise of the Honor 8 is its camera performance, which can rival that of more expensive flagships. With a generous 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a stunning Quad HD, the Honor 8 Pro is perhaps the most phone you can get at this price.
Price: Rs. 29,999
Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro
If you like big screens, the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro deserves a second look. Powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor, it comes with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone's biggest highlight is its humongous 5000mAh battery.
Price: Rs. 29,990
Oppo F3 Plus
Another big screen smartphone that's powered by a big battery, the Oppo F3 Plus comes with a 6-inch display and a 4000mAh battery. The Snapdragon 653 processor and 4GB of RAM keep things nice and smooth, and if you are a fan of selfies, the dual-selfie camera will keep you clicking.
Price: 27,990
Moto Z2 Play
If you like a smartphone that's different, then give this one a try. The Moto Z2 Play comes with Moto Mods support, letting you extend your smartphone's functionality by adding mods that can improve its camera, battery life, and more. With 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, it's no slouch in terms of specifications either.
Price: Rs. 27,9999
Vivo V5 Plus
The highlight of this smartphone is its camera performance, but there's more to it, including its good design and all-day battery life. The 5.5-inch display is vivid and the 20-megapixel front camera will have you clicking poster-sized selfies.
Prie: Rs. 27,980
iPhone SE
The smallest iPhone you can buy today is the outside pick in this segment, and the only one if you want to experience Apple's ecosystem. The most affordable pick in this list, the iPhone SE is also a great choice if you like devices with smaller screen.
Price: Rs. 26,000
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.